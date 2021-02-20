Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Test Market Analysis and Demand Forecast by 2024

Cervical cancer diagnostic tests are used widely for detection of the precancerous or cancerous lesions in the cervix of a female. The cervical cancer diagnostics is the initial screening of the patients, done through Pap smear and HPV testing, in the next stage colposcopy and biopsy are used to further confirm the furthers. After the diagnosis performed successfully the patients then goes through imaging tests to start the grade of cancer.

Cervical cancer diagnostic test market is witnessing a considerable growth, attributed to the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer in women, worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 270,000 women dies each year due to the cervical cancer; the cervical cancer mortality rate is higher in the developing countries due to improper detection at early stages of the disease. With the rising use of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of the cervical cancer, the market is expected to grow at above average growth in coming years.

Some of the predominant driver of cervical cancer diagnostics test market includes weakened immune system of the women in developing countries due to lack of proper nutritional intake, increase infection of human papillomavirus (HPV), and over use of the oral contraceptive pills by the women. lifestyle related factor related factors such as smoking, and having more than one sex partner are also increases the chances of cervical cancer among women which interns driving the cervical cancer diagnostics tests market.

North America was the largest market for cervical cancer diagnostic test in 2014. The market dominance of North America is attributed to the high awareness of women towards the disease prevention in this region. Asia Pacific is the fasted growing market of cervical cancer diagnostic test attributed to the growing prevalence of the cervical cancer in developing countries, including China, India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Some of the major players operating in global cervical cancer diagnostics test market include, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Becton, Roche Diagnostics, Dickinson and Company, OncoHealth Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Guided Therapeutics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Femasys, Inc., and Zilico Ltd.

