GLOBAL DRINKABLE YOGURT MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Yogurt is a dairy product made by fermenting milk with a yogurt culture. It provides protein and calcium, and it may enhance healthy gut bacteria. Drinkable yogurt is a dairy beverage. These beverages are commonly produced ranging in thickness from very thin to quite viscous and drinkable. They are flavored in many varieties. Most varieties of drinkable yogurt are made with the same active cultures that are found in other sorts of yogurt and confer health benefits. Drinking yogurts come in every flavor that can be imagined and range from runny to viscous.

Yogurt products are produced by the bacteria that grow in milk. These organisms digest the sugars in the milk, and produce a thicker and sour tasting substance. The bacteria to prepare yogurt is remained in the finished product, in some commercial varieties use processing techniques that kill these bacteria.

Global Drinkable yogurt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXXX million by 2025. Drinkable yogurt has been increasingly omnipresent on supermarket shelves in recent years.

Market Drivers:

Drinkable yogurt contains probiotic which is also known as Lactobacillus acidophilus, it helps the body to digest food and balance the good bacteria found in the intestines. This will boost the global drinkable yogurt market.

Drinkable yogurt contains a lot of calcium, necessary for healthy teeth and bones. One drink provides around 49% of calcium needs. It also provides 38% of phosphorus, 12% of magnesium and 18% of potassium. These minerals are essential for several biological processes, such as regulating blood pressure, it will boost immune health and prevent certain illnesses. Thus, the above mentioned benefits will drive the global drinkable yogurt market.

Market Restraints:

Drinkable yogurt may not be suitable for all, as it may cause adverse effects, especially in those with lactose intolerance or a milk allergy, which is a major restraint for the global drinkable yogurt market.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends limiting the yogurt drinks to 3 cups per day. That includes not just yogurt but any milk, cheese or other dairy products. This is the major restraint to global drinkable yogurt market.

Market Segmentation

By product type

Yogurt is defined as milk that’s been fermented with bacteria. It keeps the digestive system clean. Kefir is also milk that’s been fermented with bacteria, but from kefir grains, which happen to produce more probiotics than yogurt. It helps in digesting the food and keep body colon healthy.

By Geography

Asia-Pacific is the major market for drinkable yogurt, driven by increasing consumer awareness for probiotic products and supported regulatory environment.

The growing acceptance of yogurt as a snack creates a massive opportunity for the market considering the importance of snacking in U.S. diets. As a result, the product innovation expands to include formats that fit non-breakfast occasions, including good and satiating varieties.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791929-global-drinkable-yogurt-market-2018-2025

Competitive landscape

Companies are launching new products with additional feature and flavors in order to be more competitive in the market. Some of the key strategies followed by industry players are mentioned below.

On 16th march 2018, Alove brand of Morinaga Nutritional Foods Inc has launched aloe vera drinkable yogurts.

The Dannon Co. Inc., added new Activia Dailies, a line of probiotic low-fat yogurt drinks. Activia Dailies are packed with billions of live and active probiotics, but in a much smaller 3.1-ounce serving size.

Key market segments covered

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Yogurt

• Kefin

BY FLAVOR TYPE

• Strawberry

• Mango

• Apple

• Banana

• Others

BY SALES CHANNEL

• Direct

• Indirect

BY REGION

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Drinkable yogurt market across each indication, in terms of by product type, by flavor type and by sales channel highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Drinkable yogurt market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Drinkable yogurt market – level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the Drinkable yogurt products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturer

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL DRINKABLE YOGURT MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

2. GLOBAL DRINKABLE YOGURT MARKET –TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

2.1. Key Market trends and Developments in Drinkable yogurt Market

3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. GLOBAL DRINKABLE YOGURT MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.1. BY TYPE

4.1.1. Yogurt

4.1.2. Kefin

4.2. BY FLAVOR TYPE

4.2.1. Strawberry

4.2.2. Mango

4.2.3. Apple

4.2.4. Banana

4.2.5. Others

4.3. BY SALES CHANNEL

4.3.1. Direct

4.3.2. Indirect

5. GLOBAL DRINKABLE YOGURT MARKET– BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. North America

5.1.1. U.S.A

5.1.2. Mexico

5.1.3. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. U.K.

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Rest of Europe

5.3. South America

5.3.1. Brazil

5.3.2. Argentina

5.3.3. Rest of South America

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5. Rest of the World

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Product benchmarking

6.2. Market Share/ Rank Analysis

6.3. Key strategies adopted by market players

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chobani LLC

7.2. Pillars Yogurt LLC

7.3. Lifeway food Inc.

7.4. Dannon Co. Inc.,

7.5. General Mills Inc.

7.6. Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

7.7. Grupo Lala

7.8. Dreaming Cow Creamery

7.9. Yakult Honsha Co.,

7.10. Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.

8. APPENDIX

8.1. Sources

8.2. List of Tables

8.3. Expert Panel Validation

8.4. Disclaimer

8.5. Contact Us

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3791929-global-drinkable-yogurt-market-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com