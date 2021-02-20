Global Herbal Supplements Market Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2018-2026 – Top Players are Herbalife International of America, Ricola AG, Bio-Botanica Inc., Arizona Natural Products and Other

The global Herbal Supplements Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2018-2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenues in 2017.

The obese and geriatric population is increasing worldwide, promoting the growth of the herbal supplements. The sedentary lifestyle, increasing use of functional foods, and growing consumer awareness regarding preventive health care boost the overall market growth. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, rising awareness about health benefits of herbal supplements, and rising health disorders propel the growth of the herbal supplements industry. Sedentary lifestyle of consumers leading to lifestyle diseases, and increasing disposable income drives herbal supplements market growth.

Health disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others have increased significantly in the developed economies in past few years. Increasing incidences of health disorders have resulted in increased awareness regarding healthy eating habits. Health and fitness consciousness has also increased among consumers in countries such as China and India due to improving lifestyle and changing food habits. Consumers are more aware regarding their nutritional intake, and benefits of herbal supplements, thereby accelerating the market growth for Herbal Supplements.

North America generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2017 and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing obese population, initiatives and funding by governments to promote health consciousness, and lifestyle changes primarily drive the growth of this market. The number of memberships for health clubs and gyms has increased significantly promoting the growth of Herbal Supplements industry in the region. The increase in obesity related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension along with high disposable income of consumers further propel the adoption of herbal supplements.

The well-known companies profiled in the Herbal Supplements report include Herbalife International of America, Inc., Ricola AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Bio-Botanica Inc., Arizona Natural Products, Blackmores Ltd, The Himalaya Drug Company, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG, and Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers. Leading players in the Herbal Supplements industry are also taking initiatives to increase awareness among consumers through health subscription and other marketing campaigns. In October 2014, Herbalife launched a new range of herbal green tea, which is available in two flavors, original and pomegranate. This range of green tea contains lower calories and is free of artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695865-herbal-supplements-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global herbal supplements market on the basis of source, functionality, application, distribution channel and region:

Herbal Supplements Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Leaves

Roots

Bark

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Herbal Supplements Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Medicinal

Aromatic

Others

Herbal Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Herbal Supplements Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Offline Stores

Online Channels

Herbal Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents

Overview and Scope Executive Summary Herbal Supplements Market Insights Herbal Supplements Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Source Herbal Supplements Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Functionality Herbal Supplements Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Application Herbal Supplements Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Distribution Channel Herbal Supplements Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Region Company Profiles

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)