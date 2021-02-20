GLOBAL SPORTS NUTRITION MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sports Nutrition Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Sports Nutrition Market:

Executive Summary

Sports nutrition products include sports drinks, supplements, and food that include protein powders, Isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements.

The sports nutrition market is expected to witness significant growth within the forecast period on account of increasing demand from recently emerging lifestyle and recreational users. In addition, increasing health awareness coupled with increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers is also expected to boost this market within the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are also expected to boost growth in the sports nutrition market. The high number of cheap counterfeit products affects sales of reputed companies and therefore, availability of these products is expected to restrict the growth of sports nutrition market. Expansion of distribution channels is also expected to be an opportunity for growth in this market in coming years.

The global Sports Nutrition market is valued at 2760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Nutrition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Nutrition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlantic Multipower UK

CLIF Bar & Company

Glanbia

ProAction

Weider Global Nutrition

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sports Protein Powder

Sports Protein Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

Non-Protein Products

Sports Protein Bars

Segment by Application

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online Retail

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Sports Nutrition Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Nutrition

1.2 Sports Nutrition Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Nutrition Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sports Protein Powder

1.2.3 Sports Protein Ready-To-Drink (RTD)

1.2.4 Non-Protein Products

1.2.5 Sports Protein Bars

1.3 Sports Nutrition Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Nutrition Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

1.3.3 Small Retail

1.3.4 Drug & Specialty Stores

1.3.5 Fitness Institutions

1.3.6 Online Retail

1.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Sports Nutrition Market Size

1.5.1 Global Sports Nutrition Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports Nutrition Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Sports Nutrition Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Nutrition Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Sports Nutrition Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Sports Nutrition Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Nutrition Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Sports Nutrition Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Nutrition Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sports Nutrition Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sports Nutrition Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Sports Nutrition Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Sports Nutrition Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Sports Nutrition Production

3.4.1 North America Sports Nutrition Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Sports Nutrition Production

3.5.1 Europe Sports Nutrition Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Sports Nutrition Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Sports Nutrition Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Sports Nutrition Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Sports Nutrition Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Sports Nutrition Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Sports Nutrition Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Sports Nutrition Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Sports Nutrition Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Sports Nutrition Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Sports Nutrition Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sports Nutrition Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Sports Nutrition Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Sports Nutrition Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Sports Nutrition Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Sports Nutrition Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Sports Nutrition Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Sports Nutrition Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Nutrition Business

7.1 Atlantic Multipower UK

7.1.1 Atlantic Multipower UK Sports Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Sports Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Atlantic Multipower UK Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CLIF Bar & Company

7.2.1 CLIF Bar & Company Sports Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Sports Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CLIF Bar & Company Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Glanbia

7.3.1 Glanbia Sports Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sports Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Glanbia Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ProAction

7.4.1 ProAction Sports Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sports Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ProAction Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Weider Global Nutrition

7.5.1 Weider Global Nutrition Sports Nutrition Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Sports Nutrition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Weider Global Nutrition Sports Nutrition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

