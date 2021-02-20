GLUTEN-FREE FOOD MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gluten-Free Food Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

The gluten free food market has risen from strength to strength riding on the back of the soaring popularity of the food type to combat gluten sensitivity in worldwide population. World over, the proliferating demand for gluten free foods among people with celiac diseases has provided a firm base for the market to evolve. The various digestive benefits gluten free food possesses, along with the beneficial effect on intestinal health, has made the food popular in treating a range of metabolic disorders in worldwide population. The rising preference of gluten free food has in recent years created new revenue streams for food and beverage manufacturers. Several food producers have made a foray into the market with unique positioning strategies to reap the gains.

Owing to the concerted efforts of healthcare units, health awareness campaigns, and easy access to information, people have become inclined towards consuming healthy foods. Gluten-free food serves a variety of health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels in the body, and this is expected to create tremendous demand within the global market. Furthermore, gluten free food is less fattening, and hence, it is recommended for individuals who want to lose weight or cut down fats. Besides this, gluten free food is extremely useful for people suffering from digestive disorders. Owing to the aforementioned factors, it is safe to project that the global market for gluten free food would trace an upward graph of growth over the coming years.

North America is anticipated to remain the dominant consumer with over 53% of the revenue share in 2016. The region is home to major food brands & companies that have extensive distribution networks and provide a wide array of commodities. Consumers in this market also have favorable perceptions regarding healthy gluten-free eatables, which is likely to boost industry growth.

The global Gluten-Free Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gluten-Free Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten-Free Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boulder Brands

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Kellogg’s Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Glutamel

Schar

Big Oz Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gluten Free Bakery Products

Gluten Free Baby Food

Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Ready Meals

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Gluten-Free Food Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gluten-Free Food

1.2 Gluten-Free Food Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gluten-Free Food Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Gluten Free Bakery Products

1.2.3 Gluten Free Baby Food

1.2.4 Gluten Free Pasta

1.2.5 Gluten Free Ready Meals

1.3 Gluten-Free Food Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gluten-Free Food Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Online Retail

1.3.3 Offline Retail

1.4 Global Gluten-Free Food Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Gluten-Free Food Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Gluten-Free Food Market Size

1.5.1 Global Gluten-Free Food Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Gluten-Free Food Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gluten-Free Food Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gluten-Free Food Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gluten-Free Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gluten-Free Food Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Gluten-Free Food Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Gluten-Free Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gluten-Free Food Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Gluten-Free Food Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gluten-Free Food Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Gluten-Free Food Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Gluten-Free Food Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Gluten-Free Food Production

3.4.1 North America Gluten-Free Food Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Gluten-Free Food Production

3.5.1 Europe Gluten-Free Food Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Gluten-Free Food Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Gluten-Free Food Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Gluten-Free Food Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Gluten-Free Food Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Gluten-Free Food Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Gluten-Free Food Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Gluten-Free Food Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Gluten-Free Food Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Gluten-Free Food Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Gluten-Free Food Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gluten-Free Food Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Gluten-Free Food Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Gluten-Free Food Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Gluten-Free Food Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Gluten-Free Food Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Gluten-Free Food Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Gluten-Free Food Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gluten-Free Food Business

7.1 Boulder Brands

7.1.1 Boulder Brands Gluten-Free Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gluten-Free Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Boulder Brands Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hain Celestial Group

7.2.1 Hain Celestial Group Gluten-Free Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gluten-Free Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hain Celestial Group Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 General Mills

7.3.1 General Mills Gluten-Free Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gluten-Free Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 General Mills Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kellogg’s Company

7.4.1 Kellogg’s Company Gluten-Free Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gluten-Free Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kellogg’s Company Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Kraft Heinz Company

7.5.1 The Kraft Heinz Company Gluten-Free Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gluten-Free Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Kraft Heinz Company Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Glutamel

7.6.1 Glutamel Gluten-Free Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gluten-Free Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Glutamel Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Schar

7.7.1 Schar Gluten-Free Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gluten-Free Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Schar Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Big Oz Industries

7.8.1 Big Oz Industries Gluten-Free Food Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gluten-Free Food Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Big Oz Industries Gluten-Free Food Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

