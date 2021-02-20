Golf Equipment Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2016-2022

Golf equipment is used by the golfer in playing the Golf sport. These equipment include balls, clubs, gloves, shoes, ball markers, tees, club head covers, ball mark repair tools and other aids such as golf bag and golf carts.

Geographically, the revenue for golf equipment is majorly contributed by the North American region due to high number of golf courses in the region demanding quality golf equipment. Improving lifestyles and increasing disposable income in the developing economies such as India and China foresee tremendous growth for the golf equipment market.

The prime factor fuelling the growth of Golf Equipment market are rise in golf tourism, increasing number of professional & amateur female golfers and development of new golf courses. Also, it is an outdoor recreation activity providing opportunities for the consumers to spend their quality leisure time, thereby contributing to the growth of golf equipment market. Additionally rise in the number of high net worth individuals in emerging markets and introduction of customer friendly online booking portals for the golf court, are some other potential factors propelling the growth of the market in this region.

However, the lack of infrastructure in the underdeveloped economies is currently restraining the growth of golf equipment market. Also, the investments required in the construction of golf courses are very high. In such a scenario, most of the underdeveloped and developing economies in the world would prefer to invest in developing the basic infrastructure for education and healthcare. This further constraints the growth of the overall golf equipment market.

Additionally, the factors such as seasonality of the game and rising popularity of alternate sports & leisure activities among end-users are further expected to adversely impact the growth of Golf Equipment market during the forecast period.

Global Golf Equipment market is segmented by: type, and by region

Golf Equipment by type

Golf Balls Recycled Balls Markouts/X-Outs Practice/Range Balls Advanced Balls

Golf Clubs Iron Wood Putter Hybrid

Golf Shoes

Golf Equipment By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Currently, North America and Europe accounts for significant portion of the global Golf Equipment market. The modern lifestyles of the population in the North American region looking to invest in leisure activities is the prime factor fuelling the growth of golf equipment market.. The initiatives taken by the governments to promote region-based tourism is another factor contributing to the growth of golf equipment market.

Increasing base of wealthy people in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt, especially promises the market growth, given the inclination of the rich people to take up golf as a leisure interest. The rise in golf tourism is a key trend stimulating growth in the golf equipment market. Preferred destinations for golf tourism (other than U.S) includes Portugal, UAE, Scotland, Morocco and Ireland.

Some of the prominent players in the global Golf Equipment market include Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf Company, Cleveland Golf, Nike Golf, TaylorMade (Adidas Golf Company), Dunlop Sports Co. Ltd., Dixon Golf, American Golf, Turner Sports Interactive Inc. and Edwin Watts Golf and True Temper Sports.

