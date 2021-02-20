Key Insights of Future Prospects of Sodium Alginates Market During 2015-2021

There are several types of alginates available in the global market including sodium, calcium, and potassium out of which sodium alginates hold the highest share of the market. Sodium alginate is a type of natural polysaccharide which is extracted from the brown seaweed that grows in cold water regions. Sodium alginate market is expanding mainly on account of the increasing size of food industry. Sodium alginate is soluble in cold and hot water, and possesses thickening and binding properties. Sodium alginate forms a gel without being heated in the presence of calcium. Sodium alginate is generally used along with calcium salts in several cuisines to produce small and large spheres filled with liquid that burst in the mouth. Sodium Alginate is also used in the food industry as an emulsifier to increase viscosity. It is also used in indigestion tablets as it does not have any discernible flavor.

The major drivers for sodium alginate market include the increasing consumption of convenience foods and their multi-functionality. Vulnerability of raw materials of sodium alginate to seasonal changes is one of the major restraints for the market. Increasing cost of alginates is another major concern for the sodium alginate market. China, Japan, India, and Brazil are emerging as potential markets for the sodium alginate market and provide ample opportunity for its growth.

Sodium alginate is used as a thickener in syrups, sauces, and toppings for ice cream. Mayonnaise and salad dressings thickened with sodium alginate are less likely to separate into their original oil and water forms. Sodium alginate is also used in pimiento strips inside pitted olives, and as stabilizers in ice cream where it forms ice crystals during the freezing process. Another use of sodium alginate is to form films of sodium or calcium alginate, and fibers of calcium alginates.

The key companies in the global sodium alginate market include Cargill, Inc., Dastech International, Inc., FMC Corporation, DANISCO, FMC, KIMICA, QINGDAO GFURI, Qingdao Bright Moon Group, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean, Qingdao Lanneret, Qingdao Rongde, and Vishnu Gum & Chemicals.