KVM SWITCHES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary

This report studies the KVM Switches market; KVM Switches are hardware devices that allow IT personnel to use a single keyboard, video monitor, and mouse (KVM) to control more than one computer at a time. They reduce the number of peripherals that data centers and server farms require, enabling businesses to conserve space, cut power consumption, simplify cabling, and reduce expenses.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic KVM Switches, Chinese domestic KVM Switches has been mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported KVM Switches.

The global KVM Switches market is valued at 830 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the KVM Switches market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of KVM Switches in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of KVM Switches in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global KVM Switches market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global KVM Switches market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Avocent(Emerson)

Aten

Raritan(Legrand )

Belkin

Dell

IBM

IHSE

Rose Electronics

Guntermann & Drunck

D-Link

Hiklife

Adder

Fujitsu

Black Box

Raloy

Lenovo

Schneider-electric

Rextron

OXCA

Datcent

Sichuan HongTong

Shenzhen KinAn

Beijing Tianto Mingda

Smart Avi

AMS

Beijing Lanbao

Tripp Lite

Reton

Thinklogical

Market size by Product

Console and Rack Mount KVM Switches

Desktop KVM Switches-Standard

Desktop KVM Switches-Secure

High Performance KVM Switches

KVM over IP

Market size by End User

Internet-related Industry

Government Agencies

Telecommunications

Financial Sector

Education Sector

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global KVM Switches market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of KVM Switches market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global KVM Switches companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of KVM Switches submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of KVM Switches are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of KVM Switches market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 KVM Switches Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global KVM Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Console and Rack Mount KVM Switches

1.4.3 Desktop KVM Switches-Standard

1.4.4 Desktop KVM Switches-Secure

1.4.5 High Performance KVM Switches

1.4.6 KVM over IP

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global KVM Switches Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Internet-related Industry

1.5.3 Government Agencies

1.5.4 Telecommunications

1.5.5 Financial Sector

1.5.6 Education Sector

1.5.7 Manufacturing Industry

1.5.8 Service Industry

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global KVM Switches Market Size

2.1.1 Global KVM Switches Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global KVM Switches Sales 2014-2025

2.2 KVM Switches Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global KVM Switches Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global KVM Switches Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 KVM Switches Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 KVM Switches Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 KVM Switches Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global KVM Switches Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 KVM Switches Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 KVM Switches Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 KVM Switches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 KVM Switches Price by Manufacturers

3.4 KVM Switches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 KVM Switches Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers KVM Switches Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into KVM Switches Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global KVM Switches Sales by Product

4.2 Global KVM Switches Revenue by Product

4.3 KVM Switches Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global KVM Switches Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Avocent(Emerson)

11.1.1 Avocent(Emerson) Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Avocent(Emerson) KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Avocent(Emerson) KVM Switches Products Offered

11.1.5 Avocent(Emerson) Recent Development

11.2 Aten

11.2.1 Aten Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Aten KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Aten KVM Switches Products Offered

11.2.5 Aten Recent Development

11.3 Raritan(Legrand )

11.3.1 Raritan(Legrand ) Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Raritan(Legrand ) KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Raritan(Legrand ) KVM Switches Products Offered

11.3.5 Raritan(Legrand ) Recent Development

11.4 Belkin

11.4.1 Belkin Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Belkin KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Belkin KVM Switches Products Offered

11.4.5 Belkin Recent Development

11.5 Dell

11.5.1 Dell Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Dell KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Dell KVM Switches Products Offered

11.5.5 Dell Recent Development

11.6 IBM

11.6.1 IBM Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 IBM KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 IBM KVM Switches Products Offered

11.6.5 IBM Recent Development

11.7 IHSE

11.7.1 IHSE Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 IHSE KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 IHSE KVM Switches Products Offered

11.7.5 IHSE Recent Development

11.8 Rose Electronics

11.8.1 Rose Electronics Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Rose Electronics KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Rose Electronics KVM Switches Products Offered

11.8.5 Rose Electronics Recent Development

11.9 Guntermann & Drunck

11.9.1 Guntermann & Drunck Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Guntermann & Drunck KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Guntermann & Drunck KVM Switches Products Offered

11.9.5 Guntermann & Drunck Recent Development

11.10 D-Link

11.10.1 D-Link Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 D-Link KVM Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 D-Link KVM Switches Products Offered

11.10.5 D-Link Recent Development

11.11 Hiklife

11.12 Adder

11.13 Fujitsu

11.14 Black Box

11.15 Raloy

11.16 Lenovo

11.17 Schneider-electric

11.18 Rextron

11.19 OXCA

11.20 Datcent

11.21 Sichuan HongTong

11.22 Shenzhen KinAn

11.23 Beijing Tianto Mingda

11.24 Smart Avi

11.25 AMS

11.26 Beijing Lanbao

11.27 Tripp Lite

11.28 Reton

11.29 Thinklogical

Continuous…

