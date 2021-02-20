Large Molecule Injectable Drugs Market Analysis 2017 and Forecast to 2026

Proliferation in usage of biologics in the health care industry, with gaining reputation, the progress of monoclonal antibodies (MA) & antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) into the drug development, clinical pipeline has encouraged growth of the large molecule injectable drugs market. Selection of suitable technology platform is crucial in finding the precise method for treatment. Active substances are classified into two classes: large molecules and small molecules. These molecules vary not only in terms of size, but also in the way these are manufactured, their mechanism of action in the body, and preciseness for assured drug forms.

Large molecules (biologics), also called biopharmaceuticals, are a type of drugs. These are based on proteins which have a therapeutic effect. For example Victoza, Rebif, Levemir, Humalog, Lantus, Enbrel, NovoLog, and Epogen are few of the vital therapeutic proteins commonly used as biological drugs. Biologics comprise over 1300 amino acids. Some of these molecules can be as heavy as 150 kDa. These are the innovative forms of the endogenous human proteins. Large molecules join at specific cell receptor site which are related with the disease process cascade. Generally, healthy immune cells are not attacked in this cascade. Hence, large molecules have fewer side effects than classic chemotherapy method. These are widely used in cardiac therapies, diabetes treatment, and cancer therapies, etc.

Usually, large molecules are introduced into a patient’s body via injection or infusion. If these are administered orally, like other amino acids & proteins, these will easily metabolize in the intestines and stomach and become useless. These are manufactured via biotechnological process for example via genetically modified cells of microbes for examples like yeasts, mammalian cell lines and other bacteria’s.

The global large molecule injectable drugs market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer are the key factors driving the market. Increase in number of drug manufacturers which are concentrating on the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals which can treat increase in investments in research and developmental activities, different forms of cancer, are some of the factors which drive the global large molecule injectable drugs market. However, high treatment cost, suspension of some of the injectable drugs for treatment of cancer, and strict regulatory scenarios restrain the global large molecule injectable drugs market.

The global large molecule injectable drugs market can be segmented based on distribution channel, application, and region. In terms of application, the global market can be divided into vaccines, cardiovascular diseases, oncology, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global large molecule injectable drugs market can be classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce.

Geographically, the global large molecule injectable drugs market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is estimated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Key factors attributed to the region’s dominance of the global market are acceptance of new advanced techniques, and favorable reimbursement and regulatory scenario. Europe and Asia Pacific are the other attractive markets for large molecule injectable drugs. Merger & acquisition strategies followed of key players, rise in investments in research and development activities by public & private bodies, and collaboration of the major players with research institutes are factors driving the large molecule injectable drugs market in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Leading players in the global large molecule injectable drugs market are Biogen Idec, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic plc, Novartis AG, Baxter International, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

