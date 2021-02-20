Growing use of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine for treatment and diagnosis purposes is expected to support the global sales of medical radiation shielding in the forthcoming years. As per the latest report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global medical radiation shielding market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,100 Mn by the end of 2022.

The number of diagnostic imaging centers has swelled significantly in recent years due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer. This is partly driving the demand for medical radiation shielding. With rapid installation of radiology equipment, requirements of supporting accessories such as radiation shielding tools and other related setups have also escalated. Prolonged exposure to large amount of ionizing radiation can lead to devastating health impacts such as tumor development, cancer or other severe side-effects.

Therefore, the need for protecting oneself from hazardous radiations while working under such conditions is extremely vital. Moreover, growing awareness regarding safety while handling radio-active equipment is expected to reflect favourably on the market. Professionals who work in diagnostics centers having equipment that emit radiation are often at risk of being exposed to high amount of radiation. For diagnostics centers having proper radiation shielding is important in order to ensure safety of its medical staff.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20219

Block and Rooms will remain a Leading Product Type Segment Over 2022

Block and rooms will remain highly preferred medical radiation shielding products over the forecast period (2017-2022). Blocks and rooms are among the most important aspects of medical radiation shielding, hence their demand is expected to remain strong in the near future. Global sales of blocks and rooms medical radiation shielding products currently command for around 30% share of the global market in terms of revenue.

Hospitals will Remain the largest End Users of Medical Radiation Shielding Over 2022

Use of medical radiation shielding in hospitals is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period. Over US$ 400 Mn worth medical radiation shielding products are expected to be deployed in hospitals towards the end of 2022. Hospitals are making a significant contribution to the growth of the market. Increasing awareness about ill-effects of medical radiation is expected to boost the deployments of medical radiation shielding in hospitals.

Sales of Medical Radiation Shielding for Diagnostic Solution will remain Strong

Demand for medical radiation shielding for diagnostic solution is expected to remain significantly high in 2017 and beyond. Currently, more than two-third of medical radiation shielding product sold globally are deployed for diagnostics solution.

North America will continue to be the Most Attractive Market for Medical Radiation Shielding

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to dominate the global medical radiation shielding during the forecast period. The market in the region is projected to surges at a sound CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The region is likely to present lucrative opportunities owing to existence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure. By 2022-end the market in North America is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 400 Mn. Meanwhile, Europe’s market is also expected to exhibit considerable growth on account of the growing healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in the regions healthcare infrastructure.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20219

Global Medical Radiation Shielding: Competitive Landscape

Leading market players profiled in TMR’s report include A&L Shielding, ESCO Technologies Inc., Gaven Industries, Inc., Global Partners in Shielding, Inc., Radiation Protection Products, Inc., Ray-Bar Engineering Corp., and Veritas Medical Solutions LLC. A majority of these companies have been actively focusing on improving the efficiency of their products and ensure complete safety from radiation.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com