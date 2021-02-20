Metal Finishing Equipment Market Share, Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Growth Rate Analysis, Trends and Forecast For Players: Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Sequa Corporation, Plating Equipment Ltd., Coventya, DowDuPont & BASF SE

Market share consolidation by industry participants via mergers and acquisitions across all levels of the value chain is identified as the key trend in the metal finishing equipment market . For instance, in August 2018, a private equity firm Aterian Investment Partners announced the acquisition of Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC, a provider of plating, anodizing, and other value-added surface-treating services.

Based on type, the global metal finishing equipment market can be classified into hybrid metal finishing, inorganic metal finishing, and organic metal finishing. Of these, inorganic metal finishing occupied the largest share in the market during the historical period, as it encompasses several types of metal finishing techniques, such as cladding, pretreatment, and galvanizing, which are widely employed in i ndustrial applications.

Electroplating is an efficient conductive solution; it also acts as a barrier against corrosion and helps enhance the appearance of the metal, reduce friction, improves performance of catalytic converters, and prevent formation of whiskers.

Some of the major players operating in the global metal finishing equipment market are Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Sequa Corporation, Plating Equipment Ltd., Coventya, DowDuPont, BASF SE, MacDermid Inc., Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Delstar Metal Finishing Inc., TIB Chemicals AG, Honeywell International Inc., Vanchem Performance Chemicals, Industrial Metal Finishing Company, and Mass Finishing Incorporated.

The metal finishing equipment market is highly fragmented in nature. A number of manufacturers have concentrated their business in North America and Europe, although they have distribution networks across other regions as well.

