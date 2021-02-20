MICROELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS (MEMS) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2026

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) devices or microdevice usually has a dimension of a few microns to a few millimeters. The width of human hair is of the order of 80 microns. The dimensions of the microdevices are even smaller than the dimensions of the microdevices. A MEMS system is the combination of a few MEMS sensors and MEMS actuators which work harmoniously to provide specific functionality. The main advantages of micro devices are low cost, accurate sensing, low space, and low energy consumption. MEMS devices are usually classified into sensors and actuators.

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market- Market Dynamics

Increase in sales of smartphones, widespread internet connectivity, rising demand for wearable technologies like smartwatches and the growing market for IoT devices are the key factors responsible for boosting the growth of the Global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market.

Increasing adoption of wearable technologies like smartwatches is the primary factor boosting the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market. For instance, Apple in September 2018 launched the ‘Apple Series 4 iWatch’ which is embedded with an electric heart sensor which helps in recording the ECG of a person by measuring the atrial fibrillation (Afib), a form of irregular rhythm. Technological advancements in wearable technologies in integrating the number of sensors is another key contributing factor. According to a report by the United States National Library of Medicine, only 1.7% of wearable devices in 2016 comprised of more than five sensors and this figure increased to 11% in 2017. This growth rate can be ascribed to the advancements in compactness of sensors. Furthermore, according to the consumer technology association, the global sales revenue from wearable technologies in 2017 increased to USD billion compared to USD 15 billion in 2016 and USD 9 billion in 2015. The growth of the wearable technologies market is a significant factor fueling the growth of the global microelectromechanical systems market.

However, high development costs of MEMS devices, government regulations and reliability issues of MEMS devices are the crucial factors hampering the growth of the Global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market.

New Innovations can quickly gain prominence amongst the end-users before the government organizations can regulate them. For instance, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission imposed regulations on the Fitbit force which was responsible for causing skin irritation to the users. Fitbit Inc had to recall more than 1million units in the US and about 28000 units in Canada incurring considerable losses to the company. The government regulations imposed upon wearable devices comprising of MEMS devices is a primary factor impeding the growth of the global microelectromechanical systems market.

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market-Segmentation Analysis

The Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market has been segmented by end-user application, product type, and geography.

Based on the end user application, the market is segmented as Automotive industry, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Health care industry, consumer electronics and others. The Health care industry and the consumer electronics industry is the dominant segment owing to the potential use of MEMS devices in clinical imaging and medical diagnosis and technological advancements in the Healthcare technology coupled with high investments on healthcare technology research and development. According to the World trade statistical review conducted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global healthcare technology market in 2017 was worth USD 430 billion, and this is growing at an annual rate of 4.2% per year. The global spending on healthcare technology research and development in 2017 was about USD 28 billion. The healthcare industry is anticipated to dominate the global microelectromechanical systems market owing to rapid growth of healthcare industry.

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market-Geographical Analysis

The Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the world.

The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into the following areas like South Korea, India, Japan, China, and Taiwan. The Asia Pacific region is the dominant segment of the global microelectromechanical systems market owing to the presence of a large number of and growing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and Tablets and rising demand for automobiles from countries like China, Japan, and India. MEMS devices are used in cars to provide additional features like anti-collision features, airbags deployment, electronic stability control, and others. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), out of the total 70 million cars sold globally in 2017, more than 40 million vehicles were sold in the Asia Pacific region with China alone accounting for 24 million cars in 2017. A rapid increase in automobile sales in countries like China, Japan, and India, is the primary factor responsible for driving the Asia Pacific region in dominating the global microelectromechanical systems market.

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market-Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to retain their market competitiveness. For instance, in December 2018, AISIN and DENSO corporation agreed to form a new company to sell driving modules for electric vehicles. Furthermore, in November 2018, TE connectivity sold its subsea communications business to Cerberus Capital Management LLP, an alternative investment firm.

New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate. For instance, in February 2018, NXP technologies launched the new IoT on-chip device which enhances a wide range of IoT devices concerning functionality, connectivity, and security. In September 2018, TE connectivity launched its new online store giving the opportunity to its customers to compare products and purchase them either via the company’s website or through registered online retail distributors.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is segmented based on the type of the product as sensors and actuators. The sensors segmented is further divided as gyroscopes, accelerometers, pressure sensors, inertial combos, and others. The actuators segment is further classified as RF MEMS, microfluidic chips, oscillators and resonators, and others. Based on the end user application, the market is segmented as automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, consumer electronics, healthcare industry, and others. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report profiles the following companies – Robert Bosch GmbH, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, GE, Analog Devices Inc, Honeywell, Denso Corporation, TE connectivity Corp, Panasonic Corp, and NXP Semiconductors.

