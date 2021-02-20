Mineral Wool Acoustic Insulation Market Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies in | 2025

Mineral wool can be defined as a non-metallic inorganic product, which is manufactured by stone and rock along with blast furnace or steel slags. The remaining 2% to 3% organic content in the product is generally a thermo setting resin binder and a small quantity of oil. Rock material and two slag materials are melted in the surface at approximately 1500°C while manufacturing mineral wool for acoustic insulation. The two types of slag materials act as flux to flow the molten rock and lower the melting temperature. Formstones are also added to the process in order to manufacture briquettes, which are composed of product waste and mineral wool process. The molten mixture is turned to give mineral wool with fiber-like structure. Acoustic mineral wool is manufactured with different densities for different properties. It is majorly used for injected insulation of cavity walls and slabs for walls through the laminating process. The market size of insulation is expected to increase. Among the common insulation materials, mineral wool manufactured from rock and slag or together with glass wool is one of the best performers in acoustic insulation.

Based on type, the mineral wool acoustic insulation market can be divided into into inorganic mineral wool acoustic insulation and organic mineral wool acoustic insulation. Inorganic mineral wool acoustic insulation utilizes slags, which are derived from metal that are melted as a part of its recycled content. Organic mineral wool acoustic insulation includes materials such as polyurethane, PU/polyisocyanurate PIR, phenolic, expanded polystyrene EPS, extruded polystyrene XPS , cellulose fiber, sheep’s wool, and hemp fiber.

Based on application, the mineral wool acoustic insulation market can be segregated into cavity wall insulation, solid wall insulation, structured insulated panels, roof insulation, flat roof insulation, and others. Mineral wool is primarily used for thermal insulation, filtration, sound proofing, and hydroponic growth. Mineral wool is used in cavities in floors, walls, and ceilings to provide maximum sound absorption. Acoustic mineral wool effectively absorbs airborne sound. It is designed in such a way that it functions effectively than any other sound control solution. Acoustic insulation mineral wool provides added sound control solution when installed between the joints of the floors and stud partitions. Acoustic mineral wool is an environment-friendly sound absorber, which is extensively used in buildings to provide acoustic, thermal, and fire insulation. Internal products used in solid wall insulation are flexible thermal lining and thermal boarding (plasterboard with backing of insulation), while external products include polymer-based boards.

Based on geography, the global mineral wool acoustic insulation market can be split into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major regions of the mineral wool acoustic insulation market, led by the growth in the insulation industry. Companies operating in the mineral wool acoustic insulation market in Asia Pacific and Latin America are investing significantly in research and development activities.

Major players operating in the global mineral wool acoustic insulation market include Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville Inc., and Owens Corning, Trelleborg, Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., Hush Acoustics, Hodgson & Hodgson, Marves Industries and others. These companies hold significant share of the market. Thus, the mineral wool acoustic insulation market experiences intense competition.