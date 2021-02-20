Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Growth Opportunities 2019-2024, Trends, Revenue, Top Manufacturers- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Asahi Breweries, Suntory Beer and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market



Low-alcohol beer (also called light beer, non-alcoholic beer, small beer, small ale, or near-beer) is beer with little or no alcohol content, which aims to reproduce the taste of beer without the inebriating effects of standard alcoholic brews. Most low-alcohol beers are lagers, but there are some low-alcohol ales.

In 2017, the global non-alcoholic beer market is led by Middle East. Germany is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of non-alcoholic beer are concentrated in EU, Japan and Middle East. Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world leader, holding 22% sales market share in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Alcoholic Beer market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7050 million by 2024, from US$ 4520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-Alcoholic Beer business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Aujan Industries

Kirin

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-Alcoholic Beer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Non-Alcoholic Beer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method



Segmentation by application:

Man

Woman

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non-Alcoholic Beer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Non-Alcoholic Beer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-Alcoholic Beer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-Alcoholic Beer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-Alcoholic Beer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



