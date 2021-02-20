Ocular Inflammation Treatment Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$ 1 Bn by the End of 2023

Global Ocular Inflammation Market Driven by Environmental Pollution

Increasing contamination of environment by emission of toxins has elevated the risks of ocular inflammation, also known as uveitis. Evolving medical technologies and drug discovery developments have paved way for effective treatment of ocular inflammation. A range of options for treatment of ocular inflammation are being offered to patients – mild inflammations are being treated by the use of corticosteroid eye drops, while oral administration of immunosuppressive agents is being preferred to treat posterior uveitis in both eyes.

As global pollution levels soar uncontrollably, future generations will be more susceptible to eye inflammations, putting stress on healthcare industry participants in creating affordable and accessible avenues for adopting ocular inflammation treatments. Transparency Market Research foresees that by the end of 2026, over US$ 1 billion worth of revenues will be generated by the sales of drugs and adoption of medical procedures for ocular inflammation treatment.

Currently, the incidence of such sight-impairing disorders is witnessing a sharp increase instrumented by multiple causes, from autoimmunity problems and bruising the eyes to infections occurring near the eye. Toxins penetrating the eyes are observed as the foremost factor driving the global incidence rate of uveitis in the coming years. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for ocular inflammation treatment will be reflecting a high value growth at a CAGR of 6.9%.

By 2026-end, over US$ 300 million worth of corticosteroids will be used for ocular inflammation treatment

In 2018 and beyond, majority of uveitis patients will be using corticosteroid eye drops for treating their eye inflammations. Considering how ocular inflammation at the back of eyes can become extremely severe if unattended, corticosteroid eye drops are being viewed as the most affordable, convenient and effective treatment for such ocular inflammations.

50% of ocular inflammation treatments will be directed towards anterior uveitis

Anterior uveitis is characterized by its localization – front of the eye, making it the most common form of ocular inflammation in the world. Young and middle-aged demographics are most susceptible to anterior ocular inflammation. Severity of anterior uveitis can also lead to lung infections, gastrointestinal problems and rheumatologic diseases. By 2026-end, more than US$ 530 million worth of ocular inflammation treatments will be used to cure anterior uveitis.

High Uptake Combination Therapies to Drive Discovery of New Drugs on Ocular Inflammation Treatment

For long-term effectiveness, majority of ocular inflammation patients are preferring combination therapy, wherein therapeutic procedures are supported by a prescribed intake of medicines and pharmaceutical drugs. In mid-2017, the FDA’s uveitis pipeline has witnessed the emergence of new drugs & therapies, which include ADX-2 or NS2 by Aldeyra Therapeutics, a dexamethasone implant developed called Ozurdex developed by Allergan, and fluocinolone inserts such as Medidur by pSivida.

In the coming years, majority of products and therapies on ocular inflammation treatments will be developed by companies namely, Allergan Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Novartis AG, Abbvie, Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alimera Sciences, Inc., pSivida Corporation, Cipla Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., and Akorn, Inc. Novel injection techniques will be introduced for treating ocular inflammations with new formulations. Through 2026, several market players will also focus on discovering new local steroidal agents to treat non-infectious ocular inflammations.

