Onshore Drilling Fluids Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market
Global Onshore Drilling Fluids market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Onshore Drilling Fluids.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AMC Drilling Fluids & Products (Imdex Ltd.)
Anchor Drilling Fluids USA, LLC
Horizon Mud Company
AES Drilling Fluids, LLC
GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc.
Medserv Plc
Baker Hughes, Inc.
Hamilton Technologies Limited
Schlumberger Limited
Halliburton, Inc.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Weatherford International
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Francis Drilling Fluids Ltd. (FDF)
Oleon Americas Inc. (Avril Groups)
This report researches the worldwide Onshore Drilling Fluids market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Onshore Drilling Fluids breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Onshore Drilling Fluids Breakdown Data by Type
OBF Additives
WBF Additives
SBF Additives
Others
Onshore Drilling Fluids Breakdown Data by Application
Permian
Eagle Ford
Niobrara
Bakken
Utica
Marcellus
Others
Onshore Drilling Fluids Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Onshore Drilling Fluids Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Onshore Drilling Fluids capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Onshore Drilling Fluids manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 OBF Additives
1.4.3 WBF Additives
1.4.4 SBF Additives
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Permian
1.5.3 Eagle Ford
1.5.4 Niobrara
1.5.5 Bakken
1.5.6 Utica
1.5.7 Marcellus
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 AMC Drilling Fluids & Products (Imdex Ltd.)
8.1.1 AMC Drilling Fluids & Products (Imdex Ltd.) Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.1.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Anchor Drilling Fluids USA, LLC
8.2.1 Anchor Drilling Fluids USA, LLC Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.2.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Horizon Mud Company
8.3.1 Horizon Mud Company Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.3.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 AES Drilling Fluids, LLC
8.4.1 AES Drilling Fluids, LLC Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.4.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc.
8.5.1 GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc. Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.5.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Medserv Plc
8.6.1 Medserv Plc Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.6.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Baker Hughes, Inc.
8.7.1 Baker Hughes, Inc. Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.7.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Hamilton Technologies Limited
8.8.1 Hamilton Technologies Limited Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.8.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Schlumberger Limited
8.9.1 Schlumberger Limited Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.9.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Halliburton, Inc.
8.10.1 Halliburton, Inc. Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Onshore Drilling Fluids
8.10.4 Onshore Drilling Fluids Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Newpark Resources, Inc.
8.12 Weatherford International
8.13 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
8.14 Francis Drilling Fluids Ltd. (FDF)
8.15 Oleon Americas Inc. (Avril Groups)
Continued…..
