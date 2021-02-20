Portable Generator Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

“Portable Generator Market”

Portable Generator Market:

Executive Summary

A portable generator is a gas or diesel-powered device which provides temporary electrical power. The engine turns a small turbine, which in turn creates usable electricity up to a certain level of wattage. Users can plug electrical appliance or tools directly into the generator’s sockets or the generator can be professionally wired into the sub-panel of a home.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Portable Generator in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Portable Generator. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Portable Generator will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Portable Generator industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Portable Generator is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Honda Power, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Portable Generator and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 37.53% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Portable Generator industry.

The consumption volume of Portable Generator is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Portable Generator industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Portable Generator is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Portable Generator market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Portable Generator market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 38 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Portable Generator is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Portable Generator and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Portable Generator market is valued at 2300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4020 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable Generator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Generator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honda Power

Generac

Briggs & Stratton

Yamaha

United Power Technology

Champion

Wacker Neuson

Hyundai Power

KOHLER

TTI

Sawafuji

Honeywell

Eaton

HGI

Pramac

Mi-T-M

Scott’s

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel Type

Gasoline Type

Gas Type

Other Types

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Portable Generator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Generator

1.2 Portable Generator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Generator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Diesel Type

1.2.3 Gasoline Type

1.2.4 Gas Type

1.2.5 Other Types

1.3 Portable Generator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Generator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3 Global Portable Generator Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Portable Generator Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Portable Generator Market Size

1.4.1 Global Portable Generator Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Portable Generator Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Portable Generator Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Generator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Portable Generator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Portable Generator Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Portable Generator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Portable Generator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Generator Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Portable Generator Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Generator Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Portable Generator Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Portable Generator Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Portable Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Portable Generator Production

3.4.1 North America Portable Generator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Portable Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Portable Generator Production

3.5.1 Europe Portable Generator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Portable Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Portable Generator Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Portable Generator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Portable Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Portable Generator Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Portable Generator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Portable Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Portable Generator Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Generator Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Portable Generator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Portable Generator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Portable Generator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Portable Generator Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Portable Generator Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Portable Generator Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Portable Generator Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Portable Generator Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Portable Generator Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Portable Generator Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Portable Generator Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Portable Generator Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

