Protein A Resin Market Share Analysis of The Top Industry Players, Growth Opportunities & Country Level Segments

Protein A resins are designed for the simple and rapid purification of antibodies. Therefore, an increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies implies an increase in demand for protein A resins. The market for natural protein A resin was the larger than recombinant protein A resin market in 2015; however, recombinant protein A resin market is expected to witness the higher growth during the forecast period.

Protein A, a 56 kDa surface protein, is found on the cell wall of Staphylococcus aureus bacterium. The protein has immunoglobulin-binding domains which bind to proteins, mostly immunoglobulin G (IgG). Protein A binds to the Fc region or Fab region of immunoglobulins, thus, increasingly being used for immune precipitation or antibody purification applications. Protein A ligand is used for the affinity chromatography step in commercial-scale production of monoclonal antibodies. The key factors driving the use of protein A resin for antibody purification are high antibody selectivity, increased antibody yield and excellent antibody purity, and ease of operation in large as well as small scale antibody purification.

The protein A resin market is expected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The highest growth in the region is attributed to the increasing compliance for biosimilars and shifting global interest for expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacities in the emerging economies of the region.

The key players operating in the global protein A resin market are General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Tosoh Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Novasep, Expedeon Ltd., and GenScript.

