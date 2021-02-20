SKI EQUIPMENTS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Ski equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.

The classification of ski gear & equipment includes skis & snowboard, ski boots, ski apparel, ski protection and other. The proportion of skis & snowboard in 2016 is about 21.52％, the proportion of ski boots in 2016 is about 21.84% , the proportion of ski apparel in 2016 is about 21.75% and the proportion of ski protection in 2016 is about 17.47%.

Ski gear & equipment is application in alpine skiing, nordic, telemark and other areas. The most ski gear & equipment is used in alpine skiing; the market share in 2016 is about 67.12%. And 22.94% of ski gear & equipment are used in nordic.

Market competition is intense. The top 10 manufacturers are Decathlon, Helly Hansen, Atomic, Rossignol, Volcom, DC, Head, Volkl, Decente, K2 Sports in Europe.

The global Ski Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ski Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ski Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Decathlon

Helly Hansen

Atomic

Rossignol

Volcom

DC

Head

Volkl

Decente

K2 Sports

Fischer

The North Face

Goldwin

Burton

Scott

Mammut

Northland

Swix

Quiksilver

Bogner

Patagonia

Halti

Phenix

Lafuma

Columbia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Other

Segment by Application

Alpine Skiing

Nordic Skiing

Telemark Skiing

Other

