Smart Hospitality Management Industry Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research
With the growing usage of IT enabled services and the technology driven market, almost all the industries are transforming into technology driven industry. Hospitality industry is also transforming into technology driven industry by adapting smart hospitality solutions. The factors that are affecting smart hospitality market are growing usage of social media, cloud based services, implementation of smart appliances and marketing automation.
The smart hospitality management is also known as the process in which hotels, resorts and other business hotels are transforming their infrastructure by installing smart technologies in order to enhance, their offerings. The inclusion of these smart technologies in the hospitality sector is helping hospitality businesses to consistently provide better and quality services to their clients and guest.
Smart Hospitality Management includes wide range of smart hospitality solutions such as room automation, contact center, automated lighting management, video integration and other services. These Smart Hospitality Management solutions have improved the operational efficiency of hotel staff as wireless systems help them to move freely and provide quick customer service to guest. These Smart Hospitality Management solutions improves the guest experience and increases the loyalty among them.
Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13282
Smart Hospitality Management Market: Drivers and Challenges
The major factor driving the Smart Hospitality Management market is the increasing usage of smart and IOT applications in hospitality sector. There has been rise in the usage of connected devices and smart technologies across hotels, restaurants, travel agency to improve customer satisfaction. The other driving factors are usage of wireless communication devices, web based remote management, real-time HVAC control, and other.
The key challenge in the Smart Hospitality Management is the lack of IT department or the technically skilled personnel that can help in implementation and integration of technologies in the hotel. In many hotels there is no IT skilled personnel available that can help in smart technology management and help guest in making usage of smart appliances available in their room.
Another major challenge is the security threat. In hospitality sector, hotels and other service providers keeps personal information of their guest and allow guest to use Wi-Fi for business and other works. This increases the risk as smart technologies integrates all the information and in case of security breach, the private information of guest can be leaked.
Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13282
Smart Hospitality Management Market: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of Solutions:
- Connected guest experience management
- Hotel operation management
- Automation management
- Real-time monitoring management
- Security management system
Segmentation on the basis of applications:
- Hotels
- Cruise
- Resorts
- Luxury Yachts
- Business Hotels
- Others
Key Contracts:
In November 2016, SMARTEQ has entered into the partnership with Swisscom hospitality in order to provide modern technology based hospitality solutions in Russia. This partnership will help Swisscom to implement connected hotel TV, high speed internet access, smart room control, VOIP solutions and other smart hospitality technologies.
In February 2016, Rainmaker has entered into the partnership with Cvent, an enterprise event management platform provider. This partnership will help Rainmaker in getting integrated platform to manage the guest needs and demand on the real time basis.
In Smart Hospitality Management market there are many vendors some of them are IBM, Cisco, Samsung, Wisuite, NEC, Oracle, Qualsoft, Honeywell, Siemens and others
View Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/13282/smart-hospitality-management-global-industry-market-research-reports
Regional Overview
Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for Smart Hospitality Management due to high adoption of smart and Internet of Things based technologies among industries. The adoption of other technologies such as smart appliances, smart phones, and social media is also impacting the market for Smart Hospitality Management in a positive manner. Companies such as Cisco and IBM are also working towards the development of Smart Hospitality Management platforms in this market to enhance market opportunities.
In Europe region, the market for Smart Hospitality Management is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand of smart technologies in the hotels for room management, video collaboration and for other technology based services.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Smart Hospitality ManagementMarket Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
- Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Smart Hospitality Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/