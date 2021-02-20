Smart Motor Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2016-2022

The smart motor is a highly programmable digital motor which can be programmed and work accordingly as per requirement of application. It can easily store the information related to its speed and can change it immediately with the single pressing of a button or after a particular given time. These smart motor is integrated with an encoder, an amplifier, motor driver, communication buses, dual port Ethernet port, and USB interface for programming, remote terminal unit (RTU), half duplex communication port and IOs. The microcontroller integrated with smart motor detects the presence of load on the shaft and correspondingly adjust the power extraction to the load. The main specialty of the smart motor is its ability to produce highest torque at lowest speed. The technological advancement and innovation brings the smart motor to completely new stage, now smart motors can support industrial Ethernet protocol including Ether CAT and PROFINET. The main applications of this smart motor is in industrial automation and robotics applications, which are undoubtedly the emerging sectors across the globe and hence the demand of smart motor is also rising up in global market.

The key trend of global smart motor market is the tremendous increment in the demand of smart motor for the application in the industrial automation.

There are various factors driving the growth of global smart motor market such as the advantages provided by smart motors over the traditional AC motors as it requires less wiring and onsite space, cost reduction, increased effectiveness of equipment, less power consumption are some of the global smart motor market drivers driving this market. On the other side there are some factors which are responsible to hinder the growth of global smart motor market, which are; lower rate of implementation and additional consideration for variable frequency drive are some of restraints of smart motor market.

Global Smart Motor market is segmented by component types, applications and by region

Smart Motor Market by component types

Variable Speed Drive

Intelligent Motor Control Center

Motor

Smart Motor Market by applications

Industrial Sector

Automotive Sector

Aerospace and Defense Sector

Commercial Sector

Consumer Electronics Sector

Smart Motor Market By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Among all the regions North America is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global smart motor market followed by Asia Pacific & it is expected that in near future Asia Pacific is going to lead this market.

The key players of global smart motor market are Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Moog Animatics, General Electric Co. Ltd., FUJI Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Technosoft S.A., Schneider Electric SE, Robotshop, Inc., Roboteq, Inc. and others.

