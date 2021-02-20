STRATEGY CONSULTING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Executive Summary
The key players covered in this study
- McKinsey
- The Boston Consulting Group
- Bain & Company
- Booz & Co.
- Roland Berger Europe
- Oliver Wyman Europe
- A.T. Kearney Europe
- Deloitte
- Accenture Europe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Operations Consultants
- Business Strategy Consultants
- Investment Consultants
- Sales and Marketing Consultants
- Technology Consultants
Market segment by Application, split into
- The financial Sector
- Chemical Industry
- Auto Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Strategy Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Strategy Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Strategy Consulting are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Strategy Consulting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Operations Consultants
1.4.3 Business Strategy Consultants
1.4.4 Investment Consultants
1.4.5 Sales and Marketing Consultants
1.4.6 Technology Consultants
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Strategy Consulting Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 The financial Sector
1.5.3 Chemical Industry
1.5.4 Auto Industry
1.5.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Strategy Consulting Market Size
2.2 Strategy Consulting Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Strategy Consulting Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Strategy Consulting Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Strategy Consulting Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Strategy Consulting Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Strategy Consulting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Strategy Consulting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Strategy Consulting Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Strategy Consulting Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Strategy Consulting Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Strategy Consulting Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Strategy Consulting Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 McKinsey
12.1.1 McKinsey Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.1.4 McKinsey Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 McKinsey Recent Development
12.2 The Boston Consulting Group
12.2.1 The Boston Consulting Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.2.4 The Boston Consulting Group Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 The Boston Consulting Group Recent Development
12.3 Bain & Company
12.3.1 Bain & Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.3.4 Bain & Company Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bain & Company Recent Development
12.4 Booz & Co.
12.4.1 Booz & Co. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.4.4 Booz & Co. Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Booz & Co. Recent Development
12.5 Roland Berger Europe
12.5.1 Roland Berger Europe Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.5.4 Roland Berger Europe Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Roland Berger Europe Recent Development
12.6 Oliver Wyman Europe
12.6.1 Oliver Wyman Europe Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.6.4 Oliver Wyman Europe Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oliver Wyman Europe Recent Development
12.7 A.T. Kearney Europe
12.7.1 A.T. Kearney Europe Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.7.4 A.T. Kearney Europe Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 A.T. Kearney Europe Recent Development
12.8 Deloitte
12.8.1 Deloitte Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.8.4 Deloitte Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Deloitte Recent Development
12.9 Accenture Europe
12.9.1 Accenture Europe Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction
12.9.4 Accenture Europe Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Accenture Europe Recent Development
