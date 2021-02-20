Switchgears Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Switchgear is a general term used in power system for distribution equipment such as high-voltage distribution cabinet, generator, transformer, power line, circuit breaker, low-voltage switchgear, switchboard, switch box and control box.
The use of switchgears enables the continuous transfer of electric current and protection against current overload, short circuit, and insulation failure.
The global Switchgears market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Switchgears volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Switchgears market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Alstom Grid
GE
Schneider Electric
Siemens
BHEL
Crompton Greaves
Eaton
Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems
Mitsubishi Electric
OJSC Power
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Low Voltage Electrical Switchgear
Medium Voltage Switching Equipment
High Voltage Electronic Switch
Segment by Application
Electric Power
Mining
Residential
Business
