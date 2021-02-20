Telecom Managed Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023
This report studies the global Telecom Managed Services market, analyzes and researches the Telecom Managed Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Amdocs (US)
AT&T (US)
CenturyLink (US)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
Comarch S.A. (Poland)
Ericsson AB (Sweden)
GTT Communications, Inc. (US)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
IBM (US)
NTT Data (Japan)
Sprint.com (US)
Tech Mahindra (India)
Unisys (US)
Verizon (US)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Telecom Managed Services can be split into
Managed Data Center
Managed Network Services
Managed Data and Information Services
Managed Mobility Services
Managed Communications Services
Managed Security Services
Market segment by Application, Telecom Managed Services can be split into
Large enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Telecom Managed Services
1.1 Telecom Managed Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Telecom Managed Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.3 Telecom Managed Services Market by Type
1.4 Telecom Managed Services Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Telecom Managed Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Telecom Managed Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Amdocs (US)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 AT&T (US)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 CenturyLink (US)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Comarch S.A. (Poland)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Ericsson AB (Sweden)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 GTT Communications, Inc. (US)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 IBM (US)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Telecom Managed Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
……..
4 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Telecom Managed Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Telecom Managed Services
5 United States Telecom Managed Services Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Telecom Managed Services Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Telecom Managed Services Development Status and Outlook
8 China Telecom Managed Services Development Status and Outlook
9 India Telecom Managed Services Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Telecom Managed Services Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.2 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 Telecom Managed Services Market Dynamics
12.1 Telecom Managed Services Market Opportunities
12.2 Telecom Managed Services Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Telecom Managed Services Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Telecom Managed Services Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
