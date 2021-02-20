Textile Colorant Market 2026: Top Key Players Standard Colors, Inc. Vipul Organics Ltd.

Textile Colorant Market: Introduction

Textile colorant is a product that can be added or applied to a substrate to give color. The textile colorants are commonly available in the form of dyes, pigments, and dry powder. The textile colorants are manufactured with eco-friendly application in recent times with advanced technology and regulations which supports the environment.

The textile industry accounts for largest consumption of colorants such as dyestuffs. New chemical colorants in the form of dyes as paste are getting commonly deployed in the textile industry. The synthetic textile colorant are used in textile industry which makes to offer popular shades of textile material for a competitive market. Furthermore, the textile manufacturers and textile processing units are the key end users of textile colorants.

The textile industries now predominantly use synthetic organic dyes like direct dyes, processing dyes, reactive dyes, etc. In addition to that, the latest development in thermo-chromic textile colorant has enhanced the applications the sports and military wear textile products. The latest dyes can change from one particular color at low temperature to colorless at high temperature. Such advancement has made the textile manufacturers to adopt to the latest textile colorant.

Textile Colorant Market: Market Dynamics

The worldwide market of textile colorant was witnessing a noticeable growth in the past and the same roadmap will expected to follow in the coming 8-10 years. The key drivers for the textile colorant market comprise of the increasing textile production market & its coloring application. In addition to that, the progress due to urbanization, and growing population has driven the global textile colorant market. Furthermore, the global textile colorant manufacturers are focusing on using significant amount of colorant, either powder or aqueous form. The demand for textile colorants is expected to be the highest in the emerging countries such as India and China.

Textile industry in developing countries alongside with the coloring application is prospering at a speedy pace especially in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Brazil and China. Therefore, the consumption for textile colorants is expected to be increased in these countries. However, the adverse & negative environmental effects of textile colorants can be an adoption barrier for its market globally. The pollution prevention and control in countries have made the manufacturers to avoid toxic azo dyes and provide alternative dyestuffs.

Textile Colorant Market: Market segmentation

The global textile colorant market can be segmented into type, composition and application products.

On the basis of type, the global textile colorant market is segmented into:

Dyes

Pigments

Dry Powder

Others

On the basis of composition, the global textile colorant market is segmented into:

Photochromic textile colorant

Thermo-chromic textile colorant

On the basis of application products, the global textile colorant market is segmented into:

Synthetic

Cotton

Polyester

Natural fiber

Nylon

Others

Textile Colorant Market: Regional Outlook

The global textile colorant market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2017, the consumption and sales of the textile colorant is highest in Asia- Pacific especially in China and India due to expansion of applications in synthetic, cotton, polyester, natural fiber and nylon to name a few. These two countries are expanding its production base for textile colorants in order to cater the demand of textile industry and also maintaining the supply chain.

The demand for textile colorants is showing downward trend in countries such as Japan, the US and European Union countries due to strict regulations and environmental norms. Furthermore, countries in MEA and LA also showing noticeable consumption of textile colorants in the near future. The manufactures of textile colorants are targeting towards the highly populated countries and South-East Asian countries which will drive the sales in the forecast period.

Textile Colorant Market: Key Market Participants

