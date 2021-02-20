Tooth Enamel Repair Market Size will Grow Profitably in upcoming Estimation year 2025

Enamel is the hardest and outermost layer that shields the visible crown of the tooth. Human body cannot reconstruct tooth enamel that has been damaged due to erosion, as it is nonliving part of the tooth. Tooth erosion or enamel loss can be caused due to several factors such as overexposure to acids from everyday drinks and food, due to certain medications such as aspirin and antibiotics such as tetracyclines, acid reflux disease (GERD), low salivary flow, and consumption of diet that is high in sugar and starches.

Treatment of tooth erosion depends on the problem. Once the enamel of a tooth is lost, it cannot be replaced naturally. A strict demineralization regime is required to restore the lost enamel. The global tooth enamel repair market can be segmented based on product type, type of material, end-user, and region. In terms of type of product, the market can be categorized into sealants, pastes, bonding agents, crowns, dental implants and bridges, and others. Based on end-user, the global tooth enamel repair market can be divided into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. In terms of region, the global tooth enamel repair market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global tooth enamel repair market is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to high consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, increase in geriatric population, high consumption of acidic drinks and food, rise in prevalence of periodontal disease, and surge in awareness about dental prosthetics among individuals. Increase in geriatric population directly affects the growth and development of the tooth enamel repair market, as elderly people are more likely to suffer from tooth erosion.

According to the World Health Organization, the global geriatric population was about 524 million in 2010 and is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Moreover, the world is aging at a rapid pace, especially the developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan. Therefore, consistent increase in the geriatric population across the world has been identified as one of the major factors fueling the growth of the market. In addition, the global incidence of oral diseases such as oral cancer, pyorrhea, and gingivitis is rising constantly. According to the WHO, 5% to 20% of adults aged between 35 years and 44 years was diagnosed with severe periodontal diseases in 2012. Furthermore, according to the Cancer Research UK, about 6,800 people were diagnosed with oral cancer in 2011. Hence, rise in the number of oral cancer cases is projected to lead to higher demand for enamel repair during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. The two regions dominate the market due to increase in geriatric population, high adoption of premium priced innovative dental products, high disposable income, and rise in incidence of dental caries. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the near future. Rise in number of smokers and increased consumption of alcoholic beverages are the major factors attributed to the growth of the enamel repair market in the region. China and India are the major markets in Asia Pacific that exhibit immense opportunities in the market. Additionally, rise in disposable income and increase in health care infrastructure in countries such as India, China, and Malaysia are likely to support the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble Co., 3M ESPE, GC America, Inc., Nobel Biocare Holdings AG, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Ivoclar Vivadent AG are the major players operating in the global tooth enamel repair market.

