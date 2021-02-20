Unna Boot Market Research Report 2018 – 2026: American Medicals, Cardinal Health, BSN Medical, ConvaTec, Inc., Andover Health

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Unna Boot Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Unna Boot Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global Unna boot market. Unna boot is a special traditional gauze bandage, used for the treatment for venous insufficiencies of legs and hands. Prevalence of diseases such as venous ulcer is increasing globally. Rise in the rate of accidents and injuries related to sports and adventures is also posing serious concern to general health. Unna boot is useful in such cases, as it has a special dressing of inelastic gauze, impregnated with zinc, glycerin, or calamine. Unna boot is useful in healing wounds and generating new tissues. The market for Unna boot is growing significantly due to rise in cases of venous leg ulcers and injuries caused due to accidents, sports, and adventures. The venous leg ulcers segment of the Unna boot market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to fast healing and lower frequency of dressing change offered by Unna boot in the treatment of venous leg ulcers. Global aging population and better efficacy and wound healing at competitive prices offered by Unna boot are the other key factors driving the global market.

This report on the global Unna boot market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on raw materials, applications, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the market outlook section offers key insights of the global market such as disease epidemiology by application and major mergers and applications. The competition landscape section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of region and key strategies adopted by players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global Unna boot market.

Global Unna Boot Market: Key Segments

Based on raw material, the global Unna boot market has been segmented into zinc oxide and zinc and calamine. In terms of application, the global Unna boot market has been divided into venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, eczema, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail in terms of market trends, recent developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and useful insights. The report gives current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment of the market for the period of 2018 to 2026, in terms of revenue depicted in US$ Mn, considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been provided for each segment and the overall market for the period of 2018 to 2026, along with market size estimations.

Global Unna Boot Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global Unna boot market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market size, in terms of revenue, of the Unna boot market at the regional and country level has been provided in the report for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their growth rate in percentage for the period of 2018 to 2026. The study also provides useful insights of the market, expected to help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies seeking to increase their market share.

Companies mentioned in the Report

The report profiles major companies operating in the global Unna boot market in terms of attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat) analysis. Major companies mentioned are Medline Industries, Inc., American Medicals, Cardinal Health, BSN Medical, ConvaTec, Inc., Andover Health, Inc., GF HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS, Inc., and DERMA SCIENCES.

The global Unna boot market has been segmented as follows:

Global Unna Boot Market, by Raw Material

Zinc Oxide

Zinc and Calamine

Global Unna Boot Market, by Application

Venous Leg Ulcers

Lymphedema

Eczema

Others (burn, leg injuries, etc.)

Global Unna Boot Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

