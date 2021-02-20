Urea Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
Urea is having the highest nitrogen content of all solid nitrogenous fertilizers which are being used. The high nitrogen content in urea makes it suitable for use in nitrogen fertilizers for agricultural activities.
The global Urea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Acron
Agrium
BASF
BIP
CF Industries
Chemiplastica
CNPC
EuroChem
Jiangsu Sanmu
Koch Fertilizer
OCI Nitrogen
Petrobras
PotashCorp
QAFCO
SABIC
Yara
This report focuses on Urea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Urea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fertilizer
Feed
Technical
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Chemical
Automobile
Medical
