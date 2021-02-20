VIRTUAL REALITY CONTENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality Content development in United States, Europe and China.
Virtual reality involves the creation of a virtual world that interacts with consumers. This virtual world is designed in a way that it appears more realistic to the users, while they can’t differentiate between the real and virtual. The technology giants are making huge investments in the virtual reality market landscape, such as Facebook’s US$ 2 Billion acquisition of Oculus virtual reality (VR) headset.
The major growth driver of virtual reality market includes growing digitization, advancement of technology, increasing demand for head mounted displays in gaming and entertainment industries, and rising investment in virtual reality market among others.
In 2017, the global Virtual Reality Content market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook
GoPro
Google
HTC
Microsoft
Samsung Electronics
Sony
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Literature
Archaeology
Architecture
Visual Art
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Reality Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Reality Content development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
