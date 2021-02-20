VIRTUAL REALITY IN EDUCATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

Virtual Reality in Education

Major players in the market are emphasizing on the incorporation of virtual spaces. Companies are also providing various avatars which supports multiplayer sessions that allow the students to socialize and interact with other users. Such advancements also provide a front row feature wherein the students can be a part of an event or audience and other small groups. Such technological features and advancements are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Alchemy VR

Avantis Education

EON Reality

Google

Oculus VR

Virtalis

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Schools

Training Institutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Reality in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Reality in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

