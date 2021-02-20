VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) IN GAMING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
Virtual reality technology can enable gamers to indulge in an imaginary setting where the gamer’s physical presence is simulated to be a part of the three-dimensional environment. With VR equipment and accessories, the user can view, move around, and even interact with the objects within the game.
Gaming consoles are expected to emerge as the most favored devices for playing games equipped with VR technology on account of the presence of efficient processors as compared to desktops and smartphones which may not match the immersive simulation experience provided by a console dedicated to playing games.
The key players covered in this study
Sony
Microsoft
Nintendo
Linden Labs
Electronic Arts
Facebook
Samsung Electronics
Google
HTC
Virtuix Omni
Leap Motion
Telsa Studios
Qualcomm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Segment
Software Segment
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Commerce
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
