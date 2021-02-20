VIRTUALIZATION AND CLOUD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report focuses on the global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualization and Cloud Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Virtualization is a process that simulates both software and hardware on a computer using cloud to enable users to receive resources as a service over the Internet. Cloud computing involves the conversion of specific machines to a virtual image on a server within the cloud. Cloud virtualization software acts as an intermediary between cloud-based services and end-user systems. It helps in reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency of the entire network interface. Cloud virtualization solutions are not centralized and remain unaffected by natural calamities or power failures. However, this can lead to problems related to data security and privacy.

Storage virtualization is probably the most popular cloud computing technology nowadays. In short, this technology combines physical hard drives into a single, virtualized environment. For most users, this storage is simply known as cloud storage and it is usually public in the form of Dropbox and Google Drive services. The cloud storage technology is often pursued by companies who want to keep access to their files available anytime and anywhere.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Citrix Systems

Microsoft

Red Hat

VMware

Google

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Oracle

Parallels

Proxmox

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Virtualization Management Software

Cloud Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Education

Government

Third-Party Planners

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtualization and Cloud Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtualization and Cloud Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

