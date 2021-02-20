Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2025

Manufacturers in the global waterjet cutting machine consumable market are focusing on strengthening their supply chain, particularly in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe. Key market players are also concentrating on strategic mergers and acquisitions with other players in order to increase global reach and enhance their product offerings. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to remain the key regions in the global waterjet cutting machine consumable market, both from the supply side as well as the demand side in the next eight years. India, Brazil Russia and China will provide significant opportunities in the global waterjet cutting machine consumable market over the forecast period. These are some of the key findings from a new publication by XploreMR titled “Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025).”

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Regional Lifecycle Analysis

North America with the U.S. in prominent position is expected to dominate the demand for waterjet cutting machine consumables, followed by Germany and France

North America had the maximum installation of waterjet cutting machines globally. However, the acceptance of advanced waterjet technology such as robotic waterjet cutting machines has been increasing in high precision industries such as aerospace, defense, electronics, and automotive. The North America waterjet cutting machine market will start maturing after 10 years

In Europe, waterjet cutting is a cold cutting process that is extensively used in medical and aerospace applications. Further, 5-axis gantry robots and 6-axis articulated arm robots with waterjets are used increasingly in the automotive industry

Inputs from primary respondents

Senior Vice President of waterjet cutting machines consumables manufacturers explains that with the growing awareness among industry participants regarding benefits of a waterjet cutting, the demand of waterjet cutting machine consumables is expected to witness double digit growth. However, intensifying competition will lead to price competitiveness in the market.

Forecast assumptions and market sizing

When developing the market forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to perform in future. We have considered the product-wise Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) to deduce market values at a regional level. We have used the bottom-up approach to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing sector growth, global trade statistics, automotive industry growth and waterjet cutting machines sales growth have been considered. All values for market size are in US$ Mn (US Dollar-Million) and volume data are in ‘000 units unless specified. BPS sum may not be equal to 100, due to rounding off of numbers. One Unit of abrasives is denoted by 25kg of Bag/Sack

Research Methodology

We have adopted systematic research approach while inspecting this report. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at an overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct expert and industry interviews. We also have conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein primary, secondary, and XploreMR analysis contribute to the final data. We have also analysed the various companies annual report, investor presentation, SEC filings, reports and press release operating in an automotive market to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Abrasives

Nozzles

Water Filters

Grates

Focus Tubes

Others (Mixing Chambers, Orifice, Etc.)

By End Use

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Ceramics

Electronics

Others (Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, Aerospace)

By Application

Pure Waterjet Cutting

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

