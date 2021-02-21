Advancement: The Cloud Infrastructure-As-A-Service Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2018

The cloud infrastructure for data storage offers numerous options for sourcing, approach and control. It brings well-defined set of services that are perceived by customers to have continuous availability, infinite capacity, improved cost efficiency and increased agility. To attain these attributes in customer’s minds, information technology (IT) must move its traditional server centric approach to service centric approach. This entails that IT must go from organizing applications in silos with the minimal leverage among environments to deliver applications on a pre-determined standardized platforms with agreed service levels. A hybrid strategy that uses numerous cloud options at the same time would become a norm since organizations choose a mix of several cloud models to meet the specific needs.

Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service is among three fundamental service models of the cloud computing beside Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). As with cloud computing services, it offers access to the computing resource in virtualized environment, the Cloud, across public connection, normally the internet. In case of IaaS, the computing resource offered is particularly that of virtualized hardware, in the other words, computing infrastructure. The definition involves offerings such as virtual server space, bandwidth, network connections, IP addresses and load balancers. The pool of hardware resource is dragged from a multitude of networks and servers normally distributed among several data centers, all of that the cloud provider is responsible for maintaining. The client, on other hand, is given access to the virtualized components in order to create their own IT platforms.

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some important factors supporting the growth of cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market include decreased IT structure, disaster recovery plans and support for business continuity, improved compliance and security profile, and reduced IT staff. Cloud IaaS helps reduce complexity by elimination of software, servers, disaster recovery and backups. However, concerns about application reliability and performance, security risks and unwillingness to retreat controls are factors act as a challenge to this market.

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market: Segmentation

Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market can be segmented on the deployment type, end-user industry and region

On the basis of deployment type, cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of end-user industry, cloud infrastructure as a service market can ne segmented into BFSI, retail, telecommunication, healthcare, media and entertainment, government offices and educational institution, energy and utility, manufacturing and others.

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service: Regional Overview

Regionally, cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

North America and Western Europe regions are expected to contribute majorly to the revenue of global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to have the maximum growth opportunities in the forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in the cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market include:Amazon Web Services, Bluelock, CA Technologies, Cloud Scaling, Datapipe Inc., Rackspace, Hewlett Packard, Logicworks, GoGrid, Layeredtech, Verizon, Savvis, OpSource and NaviSite among others

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market Segments

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

