Advancement: The Screenless Display Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2018

Screenless display is projection technology where information is transferred via an electronic video source without the screen. With the evolution of technology in the area of interactive science screenless display is gaining traction. Screenless display gained popularity in 2013 when products such as virtual reality headsets, holographic videos, and retinal display bionic contact lenses were launched. Screenless display offer projection technology which is interactive, and is designed to solve problems related to miniaturization of modern communication technology. Lack of display space in screen based display offers an opportunity for screenless display products such as screenless mobile phones, tablets, PCs and others.

Holographic displays are primarily used as an alternative to screen for displaying images or pictures and are based on 2D technology. Advancement in holographic display technology has led to development of electro-holographic display in 3D technology where coated glass media is used as the projection surface.

Screenless Display Market: Drivers and Challenges

Issues related to portability and space restriction in the screen-based displays, comparatively low power consumptions, advancement in technology and growth in the 3D infrastructure, growing gaming industry and proliferation of large screens mobile phones across the globe are a few key factors impacting positively to the growth of global screenless display market.

However, lack of awareness among the population, security issues and privacy concerns and high initial capital investments are major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Screenless Display Market: Segmentation

Screenless display market can be segmented on the basis of technology, end-user industry and region

On the basis of technology, screenless display market can be segmented into VRD (Virtual Retinal Display), RSD (Retinal Scanning Display), LOE (Light Guided Optical Element) or Holographic Display.

On the basis of end-user industry, screenless display market can be segmented into healthcare, consumers, aerospace and defence, automotive and others.

Screenless Display Market: Regional Overview

Regionally, Screenless Display Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

North America and Western Europe regions are expected to contribute majorly to the revenue of global screenless display market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to have the maximum growth opportunities in the forecast period from 2017 to 2027.

Screenless Display Market: Competition Landscape

Several patents have been filed and many companies are working towards developing different aspects of screenless displays. Few prominent players in the Screenless Display Market include:Google Inc., Avegant Glyph, Sony Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Microvision, Olympus Corporation, BAE Systems, Displair Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Brother Industries, RealView Imaging Celluon Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Screenless Display Market Segments

Screenless Display Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Screenless Display Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Screenless Display Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Screenless Display Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Screenless Display Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

