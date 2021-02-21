Air Freight Forwarding Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Air Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.— This report focuses on the global
In 2017, the global Air Freight Forwarding market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full Charter
Split Charter
Market segment by Application, split into
Medcine
Beverage
Electronic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Full Charter
1.4.3 Split Charter
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Medcine
1.5.3 Beverage
1.5.4 Electronic
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size
2.2 Air Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Air Freight Forwarding Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Kuehne + Nagel
12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Air Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Air Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.2 DHL Group
12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Air Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Air Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
12.3 DB Schenker Logistics
12.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Air Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
12.4 GEODIS
12.4.1 GEODIS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Air Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Air Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development
12.5 Panalpina
12.5.1 Panalpina Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Air Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.5.4 Panalpina Revenue in Air Freight Forwarding Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Panalpina Recent Development
Continued…….
