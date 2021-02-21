Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Analysis | Foresight by TMR

The airborne fire control radar is a specifically designed radar to provide information to the fire control systems for calculation of the firing solution. The emission of the radio waves from the airborne fire control radars are narrow which ensures the accuracy of the firing information and it also maintains the track of the target. The manufacturers of airborne fire control radar has developed a track while scan capability, which enables them to function both as fire control radar and search radar simultaneously. This development has increased the adoption rate of airborne fire control radars among the defense forces in the developed and developing nations.

The major factor impacting positively in the growth of the airborne fire control radar market is the development of active electronic scanned array (AESA) based systems. The AESA is a phased array radar antenna, in which the radio waves can be electronically controlled to any point in different directions without changing the direction of the antenna. The AESA helps in determining the direction of the target with high precision, which is increasing the interest among the defense forces, which in turn is driving the market for airborne fire control radar market. Moreover, growing defense budgets in the developed and developing regions across the globe, is demanding new and latest technologies in the defense sector in order to equip the military troops with the advanced technologies. The rise in defense budget is boosting growth of the airborne fore control radar market.

The growth of the market for airborne fire control radar is hindered by the inadequate knowledge of the radar to detect stealth technology. In recent times, the usage of stealth technology in the defense sector across the globe has increased, however, the development of radars to detect stealth technology has not evolved. The incapability of radars in detecting the stealth technology is impacting negatively on the market for airborne fire control radar.

The airborne fire control radar market is poised to grow significantly in the regions with growing territorial conflicts. Countries in Middle East and Africa are prone to territorial conflicts which is demanding for the advanced radar technology in order to safeguard the nations from incoming weaponries, as well as to combat the enemy with high precision. The exploration of untapped markets in Middle East and Africa is expected to propel the market for airborne fire control radar in future.