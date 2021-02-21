Ammonia Market to Touch US$ 73.84 Bn Valuation by End of 2017 – 2025

Persistence Market Research has come up with a new publication titled “Ammonia Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025),” with forecasts for the global ammonia market for a period of eight years, i.e. between 2017 and 2025. The global ammonia market is likely to witness a steady growth and is estimated to account for US$ 57.06 Bn by the end of 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% during the projected period. At the end of the assessed period, i.e. by the end of 2025, global ammonia market is expected to be valued at US$ 73.84 Bn. Growth in the market is expected to be driven by increasing consumption of fertilizers in the current scenario. To seek opportunities in untapped markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America is the key strategy of global players in the ammonia market.

Global Ammonia Market: Drivers

Robust growth of mining operation in the region

Growing demand from fertilizers

Rising demand from the agrochemical industry

Growing agriculture and mining sector

Fertilizer Industry is the major consumer market, particularly in MEA

Government subsidy on certain fertilizers, mainly in India

Global Ammonia Market: Forecast by Product

On the basis of product type, the global ammonia market is segmented into anhydrous ammonia and aqueous ammonia. The anhydrous ammonia segment’s revenue share is expected to be on the higher side due to high demand for the product, due to two reasons – the first being its availability in the gaseous form and the second being its low cost as compared to aqueous ammonia. On the other hand attributing to niche applications and limited scope of consumption of aqueous ammonia as compared to anhydrous ammonia, the segment is considered to have a lower market attractiveness index with respect to its counterpart.

Global Ammonia Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of application, the global ammonia market is segmented into MAP (Mono-ammonium Phosphate), DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate), urea, nitric acid, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate and Others. Urea segment, by application segment, is anticipated to witness maximum value CAGR of 3.6% in the global ammonia market and this segment is expected to consistently lead in terms of value over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the higher use of fertilizers in many regions, in order to enhance the quality and quantity of production of crop. However, among the various varieties of fertilizers, urea consumption is maximum, followed by other agrochemicals, such as MAP, DAP, and ammonium nitrate, among others.

Global Ammonia Market: Forecast by End Use

On the basis of application, the global ammonia market is segmented into industrial chemicals, agro chemicals, explosives, others. Agrochemicals segment is expected to continue its market dominance over the forecast period. The agrochemicals segment followed by the explosives and industrial chemicals segments is expected to be on higher side of market share because of the maximum demand for fertilizers, as the agricultural sector is growing in many regions, and also due to the increasing mining activities in various regions. Agrochemical segment is expected to account for a 51.4% share in the total global ammonia market by 2025.

Global Ammonia Market: Forecast by Region

The global ammonia market has covered five regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. APAC is a significant market for ammonia in terms of market value, accounting for 52.4% revenue share in 2025. APAC region is estimated to hold comparatively high market in terms of market value and was valued at US$ 28.28 Bn in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the high consumption of ammonia for various applications, especially for agrochemicals and explosives. The region is expected to remain the dominant market over the forecast period. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. APAC will be followed by Europe and North America.

Global Ammonia Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global ammonia market are included in this report. They are- Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Potash Corp, Orica Limited, Incitec Pivot Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc., Praxair., Inc., Achema AB, Linde Group, Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd., Koch Fertilizer LLC, SABIC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Toggliazot PJSC, OCI Nitrogen, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation), Trammo, Inc., and Haldor Topsoe A/s.