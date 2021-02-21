Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors Market : Research and Analyzed Report for2017 – 2025

Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors Market: Overview

Angiotensin receptor blockers and neprilysin inhibitors is a combination of two drugs viz. a neprilysin inhibitor and an angiotensin receptor blocker. The inhibition of neprilysin helps in increasing the level of natriuretic peptides. Angiotensin receptor blockers & neprilysin inhibitors factor is very important for the maintenance of balance of sodium and fluids in the body through vasodilation, diuresis, and natriuresis. Angiotensin receptor blockers & neprilysin inhibitors helps in reducing the risk of heart failure and decreasing the blood pressure. The inhibition of activating angiotensin-II receptor causes decline in the production of aldosterone, vasodilation, and decrease in the production of vasopressin. This, in turn, results in decreased blood pressure. Risky complications of the heart failure are reduced with the use of a combination of neprilysin inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers.

The function of the heart is to pump the blood to the entire body and help in transferring nutrients and oxygen to every cell of the body. The failure of the heart to perform this key function adequately is simply known as congestive heart failure. The term ‘congestive heart failure’ can be used only if the heart receives a sufficient volume of the blood from the incoming blood vessels at a normal filling pressure, but is not able to pump enough blood to the body. On the other hand, if the heart itself does not receive a sufficient volume of the blood in the first place from the incoming blood vessels, the condition is not known as congestive heart failure. Congestive heart failure is the indication that occurs if the fluid backs up behind the failing ventricle, or if there is a decrease in the flow of blood from the heart (i.e. the cardiac output), or both.

Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of the congestive heart failure all over the globe is driving the angiotensin receptor blockers & neprilysin inhibitors market. According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., approximately 5.7 million adults are living with heart failure. Within around five years of the diagnosis of the heart failure, about 50% of them die. The cost incurred to the nation due to heart failures is approximately US$ 30.7 Bn every year. This includes medications to treat the heart failure, missed days of work, and health care services. Certain diseases that hamper the functioning of the heart are diabetes, heart attack, high blood pressure, coronary heart disease (the most common type of heart disease). The risk of the heart failure increases due to obesity; lack of enough physical activity; consumption of foods high in sodium, cholesterol, and fats; and smoking of tobacco.

Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors Market: Key Segments

The global angiotensin receptor blockers & neprilysin inhibitors market can be segmented based on distribution channel and region. Based on distribution channel, the Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors market can be classified into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to dominate the Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors market during the forecast period, owing to increased availability of angiotensin receptor blockers and neprilysin inhibitors in hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global angiotensin receptor blockers & neprilysin inhibitors market can be categorized into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors market share in 2016, due to increased research and development of angiotensin receptor blockers and neprilysin inhibitors in the region. Europe held the second-largest Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors market share in 2016, due to increasing prevalence of heart failures in the region. The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace from 2017 to 2025, owing to increasing initiatives regarding health care by governments in the region. The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to growing awareness regarding angiotensin receptor blockers and neprilysin inhibitors in these regions.

Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers & Neprilysin Inhibitors Market: Key Players

Only one company i.e. Novartis AG is a key player operating in the global angiotensin receptor blockers & neprilysin inhibitors market.

