Anti-angiogenic Ophthalmic Agents Market : Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2025

Anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents mimic vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antagonists. Due to the stimulation of vascular endothelial growth factor, new blood vessels are generated by a process known as neovascularization when the retinal pigment cells become dry, and ischemic. In the retina, leaking is caused if new blood vessels are not generated properly. This leads to the loss of vision. Anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents are used to stop neovascularization in age-related macular degeneration. Anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents are used for the treatment of myopic choroidal neovascularization, macular edema, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema. Diabetes patients are prone to diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is when blood vessels in the retina begin to leak into the macula, which causes swelling and thickening. The swelling does not cause blindness; however, it can lead to severe loss of central vision. Long-term diabetes leads to progressive damage to the retina, which can cause blindness. This condition is known as diabetic retinopathy. When macula, the central part of the retina is affected it causes decrease visual acuity and possible loss of central vision. This indication is known as macular degeneration.

If blood vessels in the eye start to leak fluids in the macula then this condition is characterized by macular edema. In this indication, there is swelling and thickening of macula due to accumulation of fluid in the central part of the retina, which leads to distorted and blurred vision. Visual impairment due to complications in myopia is known as myopic choroidal neovascularization. Between the sclera and the retina, there is choroid that is the vascular layer of the eye. Creation of new blood vessels in the choroid of the myopic eye is due to the elongation of antero-posterior axis that causes stress. Decrease in visual acuity is caused due to this neovascularization.

Increasing prevalence of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, macular edema, myopic choroidal neovascularization across the globe drives the anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market. The U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health states that approximately there are nearly 285 million diabetes mellitus patients globally, about one-third have signs of diabetic retinopathy. According to National Institutes of Health of U.S. the National Eye Institute, in the U.S., more than 1.75 million individuals are affected by macular degeneration caused due to rapid increase in the aging US population, this number is anticipated to increase to 3 million by 2020.

The global anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market can be segmented based on indication type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of indication type, the anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market can be categorized into myopic choroidal neovascularization, macular edema, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema. Based on distribution channel, the anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market can be divided into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market can be segregated into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the large Anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market share in 2016, due to increasing prevalence of DME in the region. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, DME is a leading cause of blindness in young adults in developed countries. Anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents affects 28% of type 2, and 12% of type 1 diabetic patients. Europe held the second large share of the Anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market in 2016, owing to increasing prevalence of myopic choroidal neovascularization were affected in 2010 in the region. The Anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period. The Anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes.

Key players of the global anti-angiogenic ophthalmic agents market include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Eyetech Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Genentech, Inc.

