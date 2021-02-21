Art and Sculpture Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

XploreMR has published a new report titled “Art and Sculpture Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025” to offer its clients with crystal clear picture of market trends and opportunities in the global art and sculpture market during the projected period of eight years, i.e. between 2017 and 2025. While examining this market, we have considered market consolidation activities such as merger and acquisition, collaborations, partnerships, license agreements, patent transfer, which may influence the market growth between 2017 and 2025. It has been noted that currency fluctuations and changing taxation policies would have a significant impact on forecasting of global art and sculpture market over the forecast period.

Report Structure

Macro-economic indicators such as art and sculpture market outlook, gross domestic product and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for global art and sculpture market, while the top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers for global art and sculpture market. Historical trends have been analyzed to track the data. The global art and sculpture market report begins with the definition of the market. Relevance and impact of forecast factors is used to estimate the market. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics which includes XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities which are influencing the development of the global art and sculpture market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model has been included at a regional level in the market report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the global art and sculpture market. In the final section of the report is dedicated for the detail profiles of various art and sculpture houses which are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the global art and sculpture market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Artifacts (Manuscripts, Decorative art pieces, and others)

Sculptures

By Sales Channel

Auction Houses

Dealers

Galleries

Art Fairs

Online Sales

Retail Outlets

Individual Sales

Artists Studios

Others (consumer-to-consumer, advisors)

By End User

Private Collectors

Museums (Local and International)

Real Estate Developers

Interior Designers

Residential Individual Buyers

Other Professionals (Art Authenticators, Restorers, and Conservators)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

