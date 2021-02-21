Auto-Injectors Market: Latest Trends – Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly, Biogen Idec, Bayer, Meridian (Pfizer), Ypsomed Holding, Kaleo, Owen Mumford, Antares Pharma and Medeca Pharma AB

Competitive analysis carried out in this Auto-Injectors report gives a clear-cut idea about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The main research methodology utilized by Search4Research team is data triangulation which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation.

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug. Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. The site of injection depends on the drug loaded, but it typically is administered into the thigh or the buttocks.

Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery. The global average price of Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price.

The classification of Auto-Injectors includes reusable Auto-Injectors and disposable Auto-Injectors, and the proportion of disposable Auto-Injectors in 2017 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2017 is 56.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region.

Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto-Injectors market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2590 million by 2024, from US$ 1660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Auto-Injectors business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly, Biogen Idec, Bayer, Meridian (Pfizer), Ypsomed Holding, Kaleo, Owen Mumford, Antares Pharma and Medeca Pharma AB.

Segmentation by product type:

Disposable Auto-Injectors

Reusable Auto-Injectors

Segmentation by application:

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

