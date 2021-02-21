Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market- Key Geographic Regions, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

The commode segment accounted for the largest share among the various product types in the global market, owing to its ease of use. Also, due to the growing aging population, an increase in demand for advanced shower chairs and stools, and toilet seat raisers has been witnessed in the global market. However, the high cost of bathroom and toilet assist devices would hamper the growth of the global market. The high growth prospective of developing economies, and various acquisitions taking place in the bathroom & toilet assist devices market will open further opportunities in the global market during the coming years.

The regional segmentation of the global market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share in the global bathroom and toilet assist devices market, due to the growing adoption of technologically advanced devices in the region, as compared to the other regions; availability of products with high quality and reliability; affordable prices; growing disabled population; continuous product enhancement; and high incidences of lifestyle diseases among the aging population. The region would continue to lead the global market during the forecast period. Europe accounted for the second largest share in the global market, owing to increasing incidence of lifestyle associated diseases.

The major players operating in the global bathroom and toilet assist devices market include, GF Health Products Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, K Care Healthcare Equipment, Etac AB, MEYRA GmbH, Medical Depot Inc. (Drive Medical), Prism Medical, Handicare, Invacare Corporation, Spectra Care Group, Ortho XXI, and others.

