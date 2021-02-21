Beam Expander Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations
Beam expander are optical devices which are been used for parallel beams in order to reduce or expand its size. On the basis of design, beam expander can be Keplerian or Galilean and on the basis of nature, it can be prismatic or telescopic. Beam expander aids in the conversion of radiation or divergent beam of particles into parallel beams. Beam expander has wide range of application in optical communication equipment including switches, transmitters, modulators, attenuators, circulators, isolators, optical signal processing and others.
Beam Expander Market: Market Dynamics
A major factor driving the demand for beam expander is the expansion of access network and optic transport in the telecom sector supported by increasing application of fiber optics in cable, broadband, and data communication services. Beam expander devices are witnessing an increase in application in verticals such as defense & aerospace, healthcare, telecommunication, energy & utility, industrial applications and others.
Beam Expander Market Segmentation
Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of application:
- Telecommunication
- Defense and Aerospace
- Healthcare
- Energy & Utility
- Industrial Applications
- Others
Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of devices:
- Optical communication devices
- Laser delivery system and processing system
- Measurement and testing devices
- Light detection and ranging
- Remote sensing devices and others
Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of design:
- Keplerian
- Galilean
Segmentation of Beam Expander Market on the basis of geography:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)
Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, beam expander market can be segmented into seven key markets namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market of beam expander supported by increasing telecom operation and penetration in the region to provide service to a large population of the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by North America and Europe region.
Technological advancement and rapid expansion of fiber optics segment across the globe provides a new opportunity for the beam expander market. Increasing need of beam expander devices to improve the efficiency of laser processing system is driving the growth of the market. Beam expander application in a varied number of devices including optical communication devices, laser delivery system and processing system, measurement and testing devices, light detection and ranging, remote sensing devices and others will support the growth of beam expander market.
Competitive Landscape
Major players in the field of beam expander include Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Edmond Optics, Inc. (U.S.), Lumetrics, Inc. (U.S.), Sill Optics GmbH (Germany), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Micro Laser Systems, Inc. (U.S.), American Laser Enterprises LLC (U.S.), and Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.).
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Beam Expander Market Segments
- Beam Expander Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
- Beam Expander Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Beam Expander Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Beam Expander Technology
- Beam Expander Value Chain
- Beam Expander Market Drivers and Restraints
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
