Browse the Global UHT Milk Market’s Growing Factors with SWOT Analysis by 2020

Milk is one of the essential food products consumed in every family. However, owing to the perishable nature, regular liquid milk is not purchased by the end-users in large volumes. Therefore, UHT milk is consumed worldwide, as an alternative to regular milk.

The lack of refrigeration facilities in the developing countries, and increasing busy schedules of people are key growth drivers for the global UHT milk market. The Asia-Pacific UHT milk market is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 20.6% during 2015 – 2020. The whole variant is expected to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the sales among distribution channels in the global market.

The evolving consumer trends, such as on-the go consumption of milk is also boosting the growth of the global market of UHT milk. Earlier, milk was usually consumed during the breakfast or dinner. However, during the past few years, a shift in dietary trends has led to its pervasive consumption. Now-a-days, milk is consumed by individuals while in school, playground, gymnasium, and office.

The government in many countries has been providing milk to children for promoting their growth. The sports and business people carry milk, in order to consume it on-the-go. This trend has affected the growth of the global UHT milk market in positive terms, as they can be carried safely to places without the need for refrigeration.

The major companies operating in the global UHT milk market include Nestle SA, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Danone Limited, Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de CV, Sodiaal Group, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Devondale Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited.

With the increasing urbanization, the adoption of several trends related to lifestyle and well-being are in practice within the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The growing apartment culture in countries, such as China and India is influencing the consumers to use products with larger shelf life. UHT milk accounts for approximately 60% share of the total milk consumption in China.

