Carbon Block Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Carbon block is mainly comprised of activated carbon granules and a binding agent that allows the carbon granules to maintain a static position relative to each other. Carbon blocks, which were first introduced in the early 1970’s, are one of the most effective and widely used technologies in the Point Of Use (POU) drinking water treatment industry. Solid carbon blocks, or simply carbon blocks, are employed either as standalone treatment methods or in conjunction with other filtration technologies.

According to the manufacturing process, carbon block can be divided into extruded type and compressed type. Extruded type is the most preferred one, with 66.06% share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Carbon Block is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1830 million US$ in 2024, from 1440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carbon Block in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Marmon

Multipure

CB Tech

American Carbon Block

AXEON

Omnipure

Pentek

Aquafilter

Aquaphor

Coco Carbon

Altwell Tech

Handok Cleantec

3AC

Siam Cast Nylon

BEATUS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Extruded Type

Compressed Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

POE Water Treatment

POU Water Treatment

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Block Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Extruded Type

1.2.2 Compressed Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 POE Water Treatment

1.3.2 POU Water Treatment

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Marmon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Carbon Block Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Marmon Carbon Block Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Multipure

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Carbon Block Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Multipure Carbon Block Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 CB Tech

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Carbon Block Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CB Tech Carbon Block Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 American Carbon Block

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Carbon Block Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 American Carbon Block Carbon Block Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 AXEON

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Carbon Block Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 AXEON Carbon Block Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Omnipure

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Carbon Block Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Omnipure Carbon Block Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Pentek

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Carbon Block Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Pentek Carbon Block Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

