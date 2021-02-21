Carding Machine Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 – 2026

Carding Machine Market: Overview

The increasing demand for fine yard production is driving the global carding machines market. Carding machines mechanically break up locks and clumps of fiber and align the fiber in parallel with each other. Carding machines also create blends of different colors or different fibers. Carding machines play a crucial role in all spinning cycles, particularly in woolen spinning cycles which incorporates different functions essential to obtain the required level of quality of a product. The major functions of carding machines are to open the blend fibers, to arrange the fibers parallel with each other, to remove impurities, to blend the other raw material, to divide the fibers into the required count to feed to the spinning machine.

Passing the material over the carding machines undergoes tangles of fibers and therefore makes it possible to remove all types of impurities. The elimination of impurity is done through the Carding machine’s spikes covering the surface of cylinders that rotate around parallel axes. The other function of carding machines is it provides the evenness and accuracy of the web count and roving count. The card used in woolen spinning carding machines are cylinders which rotate at a different speed and significantly affects the three cardinal actions i.e. stripping, carding and raising. Combining these three actions results to the opening of tufts, continuous detachment of the fiber from the card and delivery of the material from the carding machine at the end of the processing cycle. The major issues with carding machines are new formation, the cause of high silver variation, holes or patches formation, insufficient stripping, high roller speed, dirty under casing and others. Vendors of carding machine suggest to have proper maintenance of carding machine to avoid silver variation. Timely maintenance of carding machine also provides improved efficiency in time and better quality of wool. Several developments in carding machine with reference to technology, the increasing growth rate of the carding machines market, along with recent developments and innovations in technology are among the major factors expected to drive the global carding machines market during the forecast period.

Carding Machine Market: Drivers and Challenge

One of the major drivers of the carding machine market is the growing textile industry. The high Y-o-Y growth of the textile industry is fuelling the demand for carding machine. The increasing demand for high quality and fine wool by textile vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of global carding machine market.

One of the major challenge hindering the growth of the carding machine market is the silver variation and new formation. However vendors are highly focused on the development of advanced carding machine to overcome these challenges. Vendors are offering carding machine with advanced technology such as auto levers. Auto levers are an electronic lever which adjust the silver weight automatically.

Carding Machine Market: Segments

Segmentation based on the type of raw material type:

The carding machine market is segmented based on the raw material type i.e. synthetic fiber, jute, cotton, and others.

Segmentation based on the type of industry:

The carding machine market is segmented based on the industry i.e. textile industry, plastic industry and others.

Segmentation based on the type of carding:

The carding machine market is segmented based on the type of carding i.e. mono carding machine, dual carding machine, and tandem carding machine.

Segmentation based on the cylinder direction:

The carding machine market is segmented based on the cylinder direction i.e. up striking and down striking.

Segmentation based on the carding machine type:

The carding machine market is segmented based on the carding machine type i.e. stationery flat card, revolving flat card, and roller card.

Carding Machine Market: Key Players

The major players of carding machine are Siemens AG, Bonino Carding Machines, Rieter, Pacto Carding Machines, Autefa Solutions, NSC Fiber to Yarn, Trutzschler and others.