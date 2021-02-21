Cellular IoT Industry Is Set to Boom in 2018 And Coming Years

In this ever changing technological world, more and more devices are getting contacted together and building internet of things (IoT) architecture across the world. In fact, all the internet devices will be connected in future. IoT is a key facilitator of this possibility by delivering machine-to-machine and machine-to-person communication on a huge scale. FMI predicts that there will more than 30 billion connected devices by year 2024. Large segment of these devices will be connected through LAN, Wi-Fi, and other short range radio wave technologies while some portion of these devices will be connected through wireless area networks (WAN) that are primarily facilitated by cellular networks.

As in entire IoT landscape, connectivity plays a significant role, that’s why cellular operators are in excellent position to have a slice of big pie by adding value in IoT market. The size of this slice of pie depends on the different role operator’s play in the eco-system of IoT. Different monetization models operator can look for are network providers, end-to-end solution providers, system integrator, etc.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13141

Cellular IoT Market: Drivers and Challenges

Because of machine-to-machine communication and machine-to-person communication, humongous amount of data will be generated. For the proper functioning of IoT network, there is a need of data storage, data interpretation, and data transfer in real time at minimal cost and cellular networks are fulfilling this particular need of the market. Cellular technologies such as GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and future 5G have evolved with new functionality and new radio access technology narrowband IoT tailored to from an attractive solution for emerging low power wide area (LPWA) applications.

Despite the huge cellular network across the world, still quality of service and connectivity remains an issue in IoT market. Deep indoor connectivity is a requirement for many application in utility area. Furthermore, regional coverage is a prerequisite for many use cases, especially within the transport area.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13141

Cellular IoTMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of cellular technologies:

GSM

WCDMA

LTE

5G

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Others

Cellular IoTMarket: Key Players

Few of the companies in cellular IoT market are: Qualcomm Incorporated, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto NV, Telit Communication PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Texas Instruments, Intel, and ZTE Corporation.

Cellular IoTMarket: Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of global cellular market. Majority of IoT vendors such as Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are based in North America region itself and they are also investing in the field of IoT ecosystem of local market. For instance, BMW group, Intel, and Mobileye teamed up for autonomous driving.

Several IoT startups such as Samsara, Notion, and Hologram IoT are expanding their operations in Europe region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have moderate growth rate for cellular IoT market as countries such as China and Taiwan have advantage of large pool of semiconductor vendors. Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are yet match the pace of global Cellular IoT market.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/13141/cellular-iot-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Cellular IoT Market Segments

Cellular IoT Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Cellular IoT Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Cellular IoT Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Cellular IoT Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for cellular IoTmarket includes development in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]