Competitive Situation: Adaptive Optics – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries
Growing importance for improving the quality of optical systems by utilizing adaptive optics technology is the key factor contributes the growth of global adaptive optics market. Adaptive optics is a technology integrated with the optical systems for beam propagation, communications and microscopy. Adaptive optics technology commonly used in telescopes to enhance the atmospheric aberrations, and also used across various applications including biological research, laser communication and retinal imaging. Adaptive optics systems consists of three main components: a wave front corrector to compensate for the distortion, a wave front sensor to measure distortion, and a control system to calculate the required correction and necessary shape to apply to the corrector.
Global Adaptive Optics market: Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for high resolution microscopy, growing importance for utilizing adaptive optics in free-space laser communications, expanding research and development investment for integrating adaptive optics technology into various applications including laser beam shaping, optical communications, data storage, ophthalmology and microscopy, are the key factors drives the growth of global adaptive optics market. Additionally, increasing focus on utilizing adaptive optics technology for various retinal imaging applications, and increasing demand for high-resolution microscopy in various biomedical research operations, accelerates the growth of global adaptive optics market. Also, continuous focus on utilizing adaptive optics for long range target identification in military applications and rising interest on using adaptive optics technology for data storage, further fuels the growth of global adaptive optics market. However, technical complexity in construction of adaptive optics based products and stringent regulations for product approvals, are the factors identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global adaptive optics market.
Global Adaptive Optics market: Market Segmentation
The global adaptive optics market is segmented on the basis of component, end-user industry, and by region. On the basis of component, the global adaptive optics market can be segmented into modulators, sensors and control systems. On the basis of end-user industry the global adaptive optics market can be segmented into astronomy, consumer electronics, healthcare & biomedical, military & defence, manufacturing, communication and others. On the basis of region global adaptive optics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.
Global Adaptive Optics market: Regional Outlook
North Americaadaptive optics market is expected to dominate the market, due to continuous investment to enhance healthcare technology and rising demand for adaptive optics in various military applications. Asia Pacific adaptive optics market is identified as the fastest growing market, due to expanding astronomical practices and increasing investment for research and development across various sectors, including biomedical and healthcare.
Global Adaptive Optics market: Competition Landscape
Some of the prominent vendors in the global adaptive optics market, includes NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, Iris AO, Inc., Holoeye Photonics AG., Adaptica s.r.l., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Boston Micromachines Corp., Baker Adaptive Optics, AgilOptics, Inc., EOS Technologies, Inc., and CILAS
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Adaptive Optics Market segments
- Global Adaptive Optics Market dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016
- Global Adaptive Optics Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Ecosystem analysis
- Global Adaptive Optics Market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & Companies involved technology
- Value Chain
- Global Adaptive Optics Market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for Global Adaptive Optics Market includes
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
