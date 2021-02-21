Competitive Situation: Radar Security – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries
Radar security market is growing significantly worldwide due to increasing demand of radar system in military application which in turn seeks to replace legacy systems. Radar systems are widely used to monitor residential and commercial environment for security purpose. Although it is used in various applications such as monitoring human trafficking, illegal entry of immigrants, it is also used to protect illegal import and export at the border to detect smuggling.
Moreover, due to rapid increase in usage of radar system for civilian application such as highway safety systems and anti-collision system for train pose a significant opportunity to increase in the growth of radar security market. Radar security has various features such as data protection, data reliability, data replication and exchange synchronous security which is used to encrypt communication data via industry standard secure sockets layer (SSL) connection.
Radar Security: Drivers and Challenges
The major factor driving of radar security market is adoption of various advanced technologies by multiple enterprises such as phased array system which is fragmented into active electronically scanned area (AESA) and passive electronically scanned area (PESA). However, phased array system are installed widely with ground surveillance radar due to its various application in areas such as airport and military application. Active electronically scanned area is on high trend in radar security system market as it also provides encrypted data transmission and reception which minimizes data loss. Automated-turnkey airfield radar system will entitle tremendous opportunities to facilitate automated functions of radar.
The major challenge faced by radar security market is impediment in the functionality of radar security system due to growing cyber warfare.
Radar Security: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of type
- Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems:
- Perimeter Surveillance Radars
- Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) Systems
- Marine Surveillance Radar (MSR) Systems
Segmentation on the basis of range
- Short range
- Medium range
- Long range
Segmentation on the basis of verticals
- Border Security
- Critical Infrastructure
- Seaport
- Others
Radar Security:Key Players
Some of the prominent players of radar security system market are: Thales SA, Lockheed Martin Corporation), Saab, AB, Raytheon Company, and Elbit Systems Ltd.
Radar Security: Regional Overview
Asia Pacific region is accounted for the major market share of radar security system due to presence of countries such as India and China which are vigorously taking initiatives such as heavy investment in research and development for adoption of radar security system. Asia pacific region is also engaged in enhancing their security and surveillance capabilities.
North America region is expected to grow gradually in the radar security market due to low investment in the sector of research and development.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Radar Security Market Segments
- Radar Security Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
- Radar Security Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Value Chain
- Radar Security Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Radar Security Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis forRadar Security, market includes development in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
